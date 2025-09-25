IBM Data and AI recognized on the Q3 2025 Constellation ShortList™

IBM Data and AI has been recognized in 3 categories:

Data Lakehouses for AI-Powered Next-Generation Applications Multicloud Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

These recognitions from Constellation Research, a leading Silicon Valley–based advisory and analyst firm that highlights vendors relevant to early adopters, underscores IBM’s commitment to helping enterprises modernize their data strategies, scale AI adoption and drive measurable business outcomes with trusted, enterprise-ready solutions.

“The move to the AI Age requires a data-to-decision mindset,” said R “Ray” Wang, CEO and founder of Constellation Research. “From data lakehouses to multi-cloud analytics, BI platforms, and AI and ML, IBM has been recognized by Constellation’s analysts for delivering the solutions customers are asking for.”