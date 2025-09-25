Analytics

IBM Data and AI recognized on the Q3 2025 Constellation ShortList™

Authors

Sathish Vyas

PMM watsonx.data

IBM

Anita Ranjan

PMM watsonx BI

IBM

AJ Albanese

PMM watsonx.ai

IBM

Constellation Research has released its Q3 2025 ShortLists, highlighting the vendors and solutions business and IT leaders should watch to stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

IBM Data and AI has been recognized in 3 categories:

  1. Data Lakehouses for AI-Powered Next-Generation Applications
  2. Multicloud Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms
  3. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

These recognitions from Constellation Research, a leading Silicon Valley–based advisory and analyst firm that highlights vendors relevant to early adopters, underscores IBM’s commitment to helping enterprises modernize their data strategies, scale AI adoption and drive measurable business outcomes with trusted, enterprise-ready solutions.

“The move to the AI Age requires a data-to-decision mindset,” said R “Ray” Wang, CEO and founder of Constellation Research. “From data lakehouses to multi-cloud analytics, BI platforms, and AI and ML, IBM has been recognized by Constellation’s analysts for delivering the solutions customers are asking for.”

Recognition in 3 categories

IBM watsonx.data

Recognized on the 2025 Data Lakehouses for AI-Powered Next-Generation Applications ShortList

watsonx.data is IBM’s hybrid, open data lakehouse for enterprise AI and analytics. It unifies structured and unstructured data across clouds or on-premises to deliver more reliable data for AI. With built in governance and access control, easy to scale up and automate ingestion, preparation, and retrieval of data to power Gen AI applications.

Here’s how it stacks up against Constellation’s criteria:

  • Application development capabilities for Next Generation Application: Seamlessly integrate and unify unstructured and structured data across different sources, formats to deliver more reliable data for GenAI applications
  • Transactional, Analytical database(s) — Native and/or 3rd party: watsonx.data supports natively both transactional and analytical databases without the need of complex ETL process. With built in data fabric capabilities, automate and scale for different types of workloads, optimize price performance with multiple fit for purpose query engines.
  • Access and security, compliance and governance controls: With centralized governance and access controls, share data across the enterprise without data leakage or compliance concerns from document source systems through to the end AI agent or application.

IBM watsonx BI

Recognized on the 2025 Multicloud Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms ShortList

Just one month after launch, watsonx BI has been named one of 7 standout solutions on the Constellation ShortList™ for Multicloud Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms. Recognized as one of 7 standout solutions, watsonx BI is helping enterprises address the challenges of modern BI with enterprise-grade scalability, trusted governance, and gen AI-powered insights.

Here’s how it stacks up against Constellation’s criteria:

  • AI-driven insights across sources: A cloud-native service built for elastic scale and governed access, watsonx BI brings analytics to where data lives, delivering faster performance and consistent security across environments.
  • Data integration and automation: Built-in connectors and metadata interpretation enrich data and automate metric creation, accelerating the path from raw data to actionable insight.
  • Multimodal analytics: From dashboards to natural language queries and GenAI-powered prompts, users gain conversational, context-aware insights instantly.
  • AI/ML integration: Supports multiple large language models and grounds generative AI in governed enterprise data, giving data stewards control over metric definitions and model usage.
  • Governed semantic layer: A centralized semantic layer and metrics catalog ensure consistent definitions, transparent query logic, and secure, role-based collaboration across teams.

IBM watsonx.ai 

Recognized on the 2025 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning ShortList

IBM watsonx.ai empowers businesses to develop, deploy and scale both Generative AI and ML applications in one unified development studio. It gives developers the flexibility and choice to select and customize any foundation model, access a wide range of pre-built, custom and open-source tools, take advantage of leading frameworks and utilize hybrid deployment options for cloud and on-prem, enabling rapid experimentation and accelerating time to value for the business.

Several highlights from the Constellation Shortlist Criteria include:

  • Provides cloud based, scalable infrastructure: A unified AI and ML development studio that offers application scalability for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.
  • Supports multiple types of models: Model Gateway provides access to IBM, partner, and third-party foundation models with advanced tuning options, synthetic data generation, and flexible deployment methods for AI and ML use cases.
  • Supports automation of processes: AutoAI for RAG and Machine Learning automate the RAG and ML model creation process to streamline model training, optimization, and deployment in an integrated UI experience.

