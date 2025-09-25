IBM Data and AI recognized on the Q3 2025 Constellation ShortList™

Constellation Research has released its Q3 2025 ShortLists, highlighting the vendors and solutions business and IT leaders should watch to stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.
IBM Data and AI has been recognized in 3 categories:
These recognitions from Constellation Research, a leading Silicon Valley–based advisory and analyst firm that highlights vendors relevant to early adopters, underscores IBM’s commitment to helping enterprises modernize their data strategies, scale AI adoption and drive measurable business outcomes with trusted, enterprise-ready solutions.
“The move to the AI Age requires a data-to-decision mindset,” said R “Ray” Wang, CEO and founder of Constellation Research. “From data lakehouses to multi-cloud analytics, BI platforms, and AI and ML, IBM has been recognized by Constellation’s analysts for delivering the solutions customers are asking for.”
Recognized on the 2025 Data Lakehouses for AI-Powered Next-Generation Applications ShortList
watsonx.data is IBM’s hybrid, open data lakehouse for enterprise AI and analytics. It unifies structured and unstructured data across clouds or on-premises to deliver more reliable data for AI. With built in governance and access control, easy to scale up and automate ingestion, preparation, and retrieval of data to power Gen AI applications.
Here’s how it stacks up against Constellation’s criteria:
Recognized on the 2025 Multicloud Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms ShortList
Just one month after launch, watsonx BI has been named one of 7 standout solutions on the Constellation ShortList™ for Multicloud Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms. Recognized as one of 7 standout solutions, watsonx BI is helping enterprises address the challenges of modern BI with enterprise-grade scalability, trusted governance, and gen AI-powered insights.
Here’s how it stacks up against Constellation’s criteria:
Recognized on the 2025 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning ShortList
IBM watsonx.ai empowers businesses to develop, deploy and scale both Generative AI and ML applications in one unified development studio. It gives developers the flexibility and choice to select and customize any foundation model, access a wide range of pre-built, custom and open-source tools, take advantage of leading frameworks and utilize hybrid deployment options for cloud and on-prem, enabling rapid experimentation and accelerating time to value for the business.
Several highlights from the Constellation Shortlist Criteria include:
IBM’s inclusion across three Constellation ShortLists highlights its differentiated approach to trusted, enterprise-grade AI. Together, watsonx.data, watsonx BI and watsonx.ai provide the foundation for organizations to modernize data platforms, operationalize AI and scale adoption responsibly. Discover how watsonx can help your business unlock trusted AI at scale: