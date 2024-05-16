ESG analyst tests IBM Decision Optimization for Watson Studio
What the solution can do for your business
IBM® Decision Optimization for Watson Studio enables data science teams to capitalize on the power of prescriptive analytics and build solutions using a combination of techniques like machine learning and optimization.
Decision Optimization is available with IBM Watson® Studio for IBM Cloud Pak® for Data.
IBM Cloud Pak® for Data
Decision Optimization for Watson Studio benefits
Drive operational efficiency
Integration with IBM Watson Studio helps optimize complex business decisions to help generate significant returns on investments.
Solve a wide range of decision-making problems
IBM CPLEX® solvers can help solve large, real-world optimization problems with the speed required for today's interactive decision optimization applications.
Simplify the process of creating optimization models
The modeling assistant uses natural language interactions to define goals and constraints for the model with no coding required.
Easily operationalize your projects
Integration of optimization capabilities within IBM Watson Studio allows teams to quickly scale their proof-of-concept applications and deploy optimization models into production.
Work smarter and faster as a team
Share graphical dashboards with business analysts to validate the benefits of the models. Use powerful visualization features to test multiple scenarios.
Ultimately, the IBM solution is helping us to gain the most from our resources, and make smarter decisions about investments in our manufacturing network – driving higher revenues and profits.
Niklas Steding
IT Project Lead
Continental Tires
Resources
Interactive product tour
Try a tutorial to create a model that uses Decision Optimization within Watson Studio.
Take quick start tutorial
Introduction to key features
Learn about key capabilities of Decision Optimization for Watson Studio.
Watch the video (04:56)
Quickly build optimization models
Watch how the modeling assistant simplifies optimization modeling within Watson Studio.
Watch the video (07:06)
Work smarter and faster as a team
Share graphical dashboards with business analysts to validate the benefits of the models.
Watch the video (06:27)
Easily deploy models on IBM Watson Machine Learning
Configure proof-of-concept applications quickly and scale them to production easily.
Watch the video (05:04)
Watch the video (08:42)