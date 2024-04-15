Home Analytics CPLEX Optimization Studio CPLEX Optimizer IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimizer
High-performance optimization solver for linear, mixed-integer and quadratic programming
What can IBM® ILOG® CPLEX® Optimizer do for business?

Produce precise and logical decisions for planning and resource allocation problems using the powerful algorithms of IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimizer. Take advantage of a distributed parallel algorithm for mixed integer programming and flexible, high-performance mathematical programming solvers for linear programming, mixed integer programming and more.
Infographic

Simplify complex business decisions using data science

Benefits Versatile solution interfaces

Build and deploy optimization applications using interfaces like ILOG Concert Technology and CPLEX Callable Library.

 Learn about optimization modeling Performance benchmarks

Discover performance improvements with CPLEX mathematical programming and constraint programming solvers.

 Read the documentation Fast, automatic restarts

Solve linear or mixed-integer programs, modify them then solve again in a fraction of the original solution time.

 Learn about optimization solver
Features Multiobjective optimization

Resolve multiobjective problems with CPLEX, including hierarchical, blended or a combination.

 Conflict finder and resolver

Find the smallest contradictory constraint set and resolve them by breaking the constraints.

 Modeling assistant

Gain insight into where your model is numerically challenging or point of view can improve.
Case studies ÇimSA Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S

Read how IBM helped ÇimSA solve complex business optimization problems and deliver solutions faster to reduce costs.

 IBM Decision Optimization client stories

Companies drive operational efficiency and cost reduction by simplifying the creation of optimal plans and schedules.

Banque de France

Read how Banque de France uses CPLEX Optimization Studio to process hundreds of thousands of securities transactions quickly and securely.

Resources CPLEX Optimization Studio

Take this demo of CPLEX optimization Studio and learn how to develop and solve a model.

 Integrated development environment

Get familiar with the CPLEX Studio IDE and start developing optimization models.

 Deploy optimization models

Learn how you can deploy optimization models in a multicloud data and AI platform.

 Optimization model

Discover how to create effective analytical decision-support applications.

 Decision optimization products

Learn how prescriptive analytics capabilities help improve decisions and outcomes.
Related products IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio

Develop and deploy optimization models quickly and improve planning and scheduling outcomes.

 IBM Decision Optimization Center

Build, deploy and use optimization-based decision-making applications for the enterprise.

 IBM Decision Optimization for Watson Studio

Combine optimization techniques with IBM Watson® Studio data science capabilities to drive decisions.
Take the next step

Find the best solution for your planning, resource allocation problems

