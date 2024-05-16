IBM® ILOG® CP Optimizer is a necessary and important complement to the optimization specialist's toolbox for solving real-world operational planning and scheduling problems. ILOG CP Optimizer contains a robust optimizer that handles the side constraints that are invariably found in such challenges. For pure academic problems such as job-shop, open-shop and flow-shop, it finds solutions that are comparable to solutions found by state-of-the-art specialized algorithms.
Certain combinatorial optimization problems cannot be easily linearized and solved with traditional mathematical programming methods. To handle these problems, ILOG CP Optimizer provides a large set of arithmetic and logical constraints, as well as a robust optimizer that brings all the benefits of a model-and-run development process to combinatorial optimization.
