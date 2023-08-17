What is optimization modeling?

Optimization models are designed to help organizations and individuals make informed decisions by maximizing or minimizing an objective function while adhering to specific constraints.

Objective functions are the mathematical expressions that define what you want to maximize (e.g., profit, revenue, efficiency) or minimize (e.g., cost, waste, time). The objective function is the core of the optimization problem.

Decision variables are the variables that you can control or adjust to influence the outcome, typically represented by symbols and subject to certain constraints. These constraints are mathematical expressions that limit the values or relationships between the decision variables. Constraints represent real-world limitations, such as resource availability, capacity limits or regulatory requirements.

There are different kinds of optimization modeling that serve different purposes. Stochastic optimization is a branch of mathematical optimization that deals with optimization problems involving uncertainty or randomness. In stochastic optimization, the objective function and/or constraints are influenced by probabilistic or random variables, making the optimization process more complex than traditional deterministic optimization.

Nonlinear optimization modeling deals with mathematical optimization problems where either the objective function, constraints, or both contain nonlinear functions of the decision variables.

Unconstrained optimization modeling is a type of mathematical optimization where the goal is to find the maximum or minimum of an objective function without any constraints on the decision variables.

In optimization modeling, a heuristic is a problem-solving approach or technique that aims to find approximate solutions to complex optimization problems, especially when finding an exact optimal solution is computationally infeasible within a reasonable time frame. Heuristics often involve trade-offs between solution quality and computation time.