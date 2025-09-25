IBM® Decision Optimization represents a family of optimization software that delivers prescriptive analytics capabilities to help you make better decisions and deliver improved business outcomes.
Gain additional deployment flexibility by running these products on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data, a containerized data and AI platform that lets you build and run optimization models anywhere—on cloud and on premises.
Accelerate optimization modeling using an integrated development environment, powerful optimization solvers and support for multiple optimization modeling approaches.
Combine optimization and machine learning within a unified environment that gives you AI-infused optimization modeling capabilities.
Build and deploy end-to-end decision support applications using a GUI, collaboration tools, "what-if" analysis, application data model support and flexible deployment architecture options.
Use the IBM CPLEX® Optimizer engine on IBM z/OS® to solve mathematical programming models such as MIP/MIQCP with C and C++ API for modeling.
Simplify complex decisions with decision intelligence software for precise and timely delivery of financial services. Learn how prescriptive analytics help deliver better financial services.
Help prepare for unforeseen circumstances more accurately. Shorten overall travel time and improve the customer experience through route optimization.
Reduce uncertainty when met with constantly changing production conditions. Optimize outcomes and prepare better for the future using decision analytics.
Read how an IBM client used decision optimization to streamline retail processes.
Help reduce costs using prescriptive techniques to evaluate millions of “what-if” scenarios to assess impact. Get guidance for making better decisions for patients.
Use prescriptive analytics and machine-learning techniques to improve resource planning and scheduling. Act to help reduce or eliminate penalties and drive better business outcomes with smart grid utilization.
Get started with a quick start tutorial to see how you can build and run Decision Optimization models or book a meeting with an IBM expert to discuss how optimization software can help deliver improved business outcomes.