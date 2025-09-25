Decision Optimization

Transform business decision-making with powerful optimization solutions
Take a quick start tutorial
Person sitting at desk analyzing software business solutions
Why decision optimization?

IBM® Decision Optimization represents a family of optimization software that delivers prescriptive analytics capabilities to help you make better decisions and deliver improved business outcomes.

Gain additional deployment flexibility by running these products on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data, a containerized data and AI platform that lets you build and run optimization models anywhere—on cloud and on premises.

 View infographic
Featured products IBM® ILOG® CPLEX® Optimization Studio

Accelerate optimization modeling using an integrated development environment, powerful optimization solvers and support for multiple optimization modeling approaches.

 Learn more IBM Decision Optimization for IBM Watson® Studio

Combine optimization and machine learning within a unified environment that gives you AI-infused optimization modeling capabilities.

 Learn more IBM Decision Optimization Center

Build and deploy end-to-end decision support applications using a GUI, collaboration tools, "what-if" analysis, application data model support and flexible deployment architecture options.

 Learn more IBM CPLEX® Optimizer for IBM z/OS®

Use the IBM CPLEX® Optimizer engine on IBM z/OS® to solve mathematical programming models such as MIP/MIQCP with C and C++ API for modeling.

 Learn more

Use case

Financial Travel and transportation Manufacturing Retail Healthcare Energy and utilities
Customer success stories 
Aerial view of construction site workers and machinery
Reduced manufacturing, warehousing and distribution costs
ÇimSA used optimization software from IBM to run complex "what-if" scenarios quickly, optimizing business decisions to improve customer service and reduce costs.
Front end loader in sandy quarry site
Accelerate manufacturing process with prescriptive analytics
Read how Decision Optimization models help reduce the clay-bending process from days to seconds.
Aerial view of a large distribution warehouse with loading docks and many trucks
FleetPride accelerates inventory, increases revenue
Transforming its supply chain management with analytics, FleetPride is moving faster and spending less.
Resources Ask other users for help
Get answers from experts worldwide by joining the Decision Optimization community.
ESG Technical Validation
Predict and optimize with IBM Decision Optimization for IBM Watson Studio and IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio
Explore better decision-making processes such as operational, strategic planning and scheduling.
Better ways to make smarter decisions
Capitalize on decision optimization capabilities within IBM Watson Studio.
Get started with Decision Optimization in IBM Cloud Pak® for Data
Learn how you can use Decision Optimization in IBM Cloud Pak for Data, including setting up an environment for new users.
Support Newsletter for IBM Decision Optimization
Review popular IBM Decision Optimization documents to answer your questions related to decision optimization.
Take the next step

Get started with a quick start tutorial to see how you can build and run Decision Optimization models or book a meeting with an IBM expert to discuss how optimization software can help deliver improved business outcomes.