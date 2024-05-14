From its first years of expansion after its founding in 1966, to adding fresh local bread in addition to its pastries in 1977, to renovating its production facilities in 2013, Elonen has always grown and adapted to the times and to customer tastes. When it added daily, national distribution of its baked goods in 2017, demand for its products soared.

As the business continued to grow, Elonen implemented various IT and automation systems to support its bakery processes. This led to a proliferation of data which, the company admits, no one was really using for decision-making.

“I began thinking about how we could use all that data to bring routines within the scope of automation, thus improving efficiency and competitiveness,” says Elonen’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jari Elonen.

Jari Elonen approached Pasi Korpela at IBM about his challenges. Korpela began discussing digital transformation and using data more effectively to improve the customer experience. He recommended that Elonen consult with Houston Analytics Oy, a Finnish analytics company with expertise in retail and packaged goods. Houston Analytics came to the bakery to discuss how data and automation might help the company.

Early on, everyone agreed that the cake must be eaten one piece at a time. In practice it meant that instead of one big transformation project, IBM and Houston Analytics would need to identify and solve individual problems one at a time. In this way, Elonen would gain from building on proven benefits.

The first problem Elonen wanted to address concerned the final step in the packaging process, the printing and sorting of product labels before shipping. The process was largely manual and very time-consuming, which led to shipping delays. Product data and customer data resided in separate, outsourced databases, and the bakery had difficulty connecting the two as it packed and shipped orders.