The grid is generally reliable, but it can be subject to both blackouts and brownouts, and it can be more expensive and less clean than alternative sources of energy like wind and solar. These alternative sources are becoming more and more popular, but they, too, have their limits when it comes to availability and storage.

Microgrids are designed to help companies meet power needs with a combination of traditional grid, solar, wind, fuel cell and other energy technologies. Ideally, they balance load requirements among the different sources, providing customers with steady, clean and cost-effective energy. CleanSpark was established in 2012 to help organizations develop their own microgrids.

Microgrids are not one-size-fits-all endeavors. Whether they’re meant to address the energy needs in a single household or in a massive, interconnected and geographically dispersed series of buildings, microgrids are complex, and the number of factors that go into optimizing them can be mind-boggling. Rich Inman, Director of Data Analytics at CleanSpark, estimates that the microgrid optimization process evaluates tens of millions of variables in a sparse matrix that may contain as many as 10²⁰ elements.