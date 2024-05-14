When ESAN began evaluating prescriptive analytics software for clay-blending applications, it invited eight vendors to submit proof-of-concept proposals. “After the first iteration, the number of vendors decreased to three and Selco was one of them,” says Türkmen. “It was clear that they were experts in logistics, supply chain management, data science and math modeling.”

“Early on, we looked through their process and identified some issues with how ESAN formulated their math models,” says Şener. “ESAN soon realized that we could model their problems correctly and eliminate bottlenecks. They also saw how well our IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio software performed.”

ESAN’s IT department conducted its own research into the IBM® ILOG® CPLEX® Optimization Studio platform. “Compared to other optimization software, including the open-source software we looked at, we concluded that the IBM ILOG CPLEX solution could also solve our nonlinear problems more easily,” says Türkmen.

Prior to deployment, Selco and the IBM office in Turkey developed a software licensing plan that could prove beneficial to ESAN. “IBM worked really hard to provide the best price on the optimization software license,” says Şener. “Our client didn’t have a second thought about the price of the product and could focus on the quality of work that the product would provide.”

Soon after choosing the IBM ILOG CPLEX solution provided by Selco, ESAN conducted a preliminary test of a Selco-developed math model. “Selco gave us their first clay- blending recipe and we tried it in the laboratories,” says Türkmen. “Our research and development team told us that this blending recipe offered cost savings compared to other recipes. It also had a much shorter production lead time.”

In addition to deploying the IBM ILOG CPLEX solution for ESAN, Selco also developed a user interface that planners could use to create blending scenarios and manage data. “We set up application, database and web servers — a complete architecture with a front and back end,” says Şener. “IBM ILOG CPLEX software provides and supports us with the APIs needed to integrate the system and provide a seamless experience for our clients.”

Within a month after starting the optimization project, ESAN began to see significant improvements in terms of accelerated development of blending recipes and the number of recipe options generated. “With IBM ILOG CPLEX, we developed an optimization model for ESAN which runs in just 60 seconds or less to create the optimum clay-blending recipe with 50 - 150 alternative recipe suggestions for different efficiency and production time scenarios to maximize the production capacity of the plant,” says Şener. “We are really proud of that.”