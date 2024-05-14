To help drive its decision-making, FleetPride knew it needed to harness operational data from its warehouses and logistics network. The company teamed up with IBM Business Partner Cresco International, an expert provider of business analytics solutions, to implement a suite of IBM Analytics solutions, including IBM® Cognos® Analytics, IBM Planning Analytics (formerly known as IBM Cognos TM1®), IBM SPSS® Modeler and IBM ILOG® CPLEX® Optimization Studio.

Homarjun Agrahari comments: “The team from Cresco has been so supportive throughout the implementation and beyond. Not only did they lay the technical foundations for our new analytics team, they also provided in-depth training to help get us started. Analytics is a new venture for many of our in-house team, and we’re glad to have Cresco by our side.”

As a first step, FleetPride used IBM Cognos Analytics to design and distribute daily warehouse stock and inventory reports. This gives warehouse managers a comprehensive overview of the level and location of stock, and shows recommendations on where to store each type of item based on customer demand. Armed with this insight, managers can make sure that the most popular items are stored near the shipping dock—saving a great deal of time for warehouse staff and increasing productivity.

Next, FleetPride used IBM SPSS Modeler to build a model that uses three years of historical shipping data to predict the number of in- and outbound shipping orders per warehouse, over daily, weekly and monthly horizons. This makes it much easier for warehouse managers to adjust their labor planning and maintain the right level of staffing to deal with customer demand on any given day.

The company is also working closely with Cresco International to build an optimization model of its entire distribution network with IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio.

Haoming (Ryan) Tian, Data Science & Analytics Consultant at Cresco International, remarks: “With the decision optimization solution, FleetPride is able to solve complex distribution network problems and find the optimal answers within a given set of constraints.”

Homarjun Agrahari adds: “CPLEX can help us work out the optimal locations where we could position a warehouse to minimize delivery time and costs across the entire network. When we’re deciding whether to build or acquire new warehouses, this kind of insight can make a significant difference to our network design strategy.”

Haoming (Ryan) Tian adds: “Here at FleetPride, we leverage multiple analytics technologies in an integrated methodology. IBM Cognos Analytics acts as an enterprise reporting platform so business stakeholders can quickly access and evaluate their business stats.

"We use IBM SPSS Modeler as a data mining and predictive technology to generate statistical models that can drive future insights for the business and help solve the challenges identified during descriptive analysis.

"Finally, CPLEX plays a dual role of integrating with IBM SPSS to derive optimal business suggestions based on statistical modeling under real world constraints, and also working independently to solve other optimization problems.”