Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
This freemium edition comes with full features and functionalities for unlimited time.
Get access to all features and functionalities without model size restrictions for a limited time period.
Subscribe or buy licenses for in-house application development and deployment licenses for commercial usage
Buy a monthly subscription for in-house application development. Cancel anytime.
Buy perpetual or term license for your in-house application developments.
This deployment license allows commercial/external use of your models.
The IBM® ILOG® CPLEX® Optimization Studio subscription allows only development use. There are unlimited variables and constraints, and support is included for as long as the subscription is active.
Yes, we offer IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization no-cost edition. You can register to download it at the link below. The no-cost edition is restricted to problems up to 1,000 variables and 1,000 constraints. A time-limited trial without restrictions on problem size is available upon request by contacting an IBM sales representative.
Beyond the commercial version, IBM runs the IBM Academic Initiative where students and faculty members have access to the product at no cost. Our academic entry is without functional or model size limitations, and you must register to check your eligibility. If the program accepts you, then you will get an email notification with download instructions.
The CPLEX subscription can be purchased as a monthly or annual subscription and is charged at the beginning of the billing period. You will be automatically billed on a periodic basis, according to the terms of your subscription.
Before you reach the next month of your subscription offering, contact us to cancel your automatic renewal.
A single subscription may include one or more users, and each user receives a personal key to unlock the software. Each member of your team who uses IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio needs to have his/her own key. Users can be managed from My Products and Services. When you remove a user from the subscription, his or her key becomes inactive. When you add a user to the subscription, he or she receives a key.
Each day when the first "solve" happens, the software goes to check eligibility to use the product unlimited. However, after at least one check, the user can be offline for 14 days before the product goes back to the limited mode. If the user connects and eligibility is checked before the end of the 14th day, then the user again could be offline for another 14 days.
Yes, support is included for the purchased months for subscription and 12 months for the other licensing options.
The IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio subscription is supported on Windows, macOS, and Linux (on x86 platforms). Please refer to the system requirements information on the supported releases of this product.