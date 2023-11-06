Generative AI is accelerating rapidly and the potential for enterprise is clear. However, harnessing AI in an industry as complex as financial services requires a mature approach and thoughtful framework to mitigate risk and exposure. AI will change how the financial services industry can help customers, build and optimize efficiency and secure data. But there are important considerations to unpack.

IBM® has led innovation in the financial services industry for more than 100 years, providing technology solutions that allow financial services providers to gain a competitive advantage. It has partnered with more than 90 of the world’s largest banks and wealth management providers, helping them streamline their business processes and making their workflows easier. Our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities help banks transition to new operating models, embrace digitalization and smart automation and achieve continued profitability in a new era of commercial and retail banking.