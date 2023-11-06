Home Industries Banking Financial Markets Banking IT services and solutions
Unlock value with AI you can bank on
2024 Global Outlook for Banks and Financial Markets
Smiling person looking at phone while stopped on the sidewalk
The future of banking is here

Generative AI is accelerating rapidly and the potential for enterprise is clear. However, harnessing AI in an industry as complex as financial services requires a mature approach and thoughtful framework to mitigate risk and exposure. AI will change how the financial services industry can help customers, build and optimize efficiency and secure data. But there are important considerations to unpack.  

IBM® has led innovation in the financial services industry for more than 100 years, providing technology solutions that allow financial services providers to gain a competitive advantage. It has partnered with more than 90 of the world’s largest banks and wealth management providers, helping them streamline their business processes and making their workflows easier. Our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities help banks transition to new operating models, embrace digitalization and smart automation and achieve continued profitability in a new era of commercial and retail banking. 

 
Estimate your benefits

See how your bank can drive ROI across customer service with IBM watsonx Assistant
 

Put AI to work for customer service in banking

IBM Consulting solutions for financial services
Put AI to work with watsonx

Banking solutions

An AI augmented workforce extends the productivity of your bank’s staff to drive results AI: the future of work
Banking chatbot

Banking customers now expect a personalized, seamless and real time banking experience. Deliver consistent and intelligent customer care with cutting-edge conversational AI.

 Environmental, social and governance (ESG)

Providing full transparency and accountability for ESG factors is a necessity for banks and their customers. Meet responsibility goals by simplifying the collection, reporting and actions of your ESG data.

 Hybrid Cloud

Banks must generate new levels of efficiency in their banking services while increasing capacity and productivity. This becomes possible with banking technology solutions such as application resource management on a hybrid cloud.

Financial services storage

Modern banking systems, such as digital banking, need to have immediate access to vital data while ensuring it remains secure. A cloud-based storage that improves resiliency, response, data management and operational efficiency is critical.

IBM Cloud for Financial Services

An evolving competitive landscape, new security threats and changing regulatory requirements demand a shift to open banking and modernized systems.

 Security

Endpoint device software that helps assess risk, detect fraud, establish identity, authenticate users and protect against malicious attempts across all channels.
Case studies  Crédit Mutuel

Expert service, 60% faster. Crédit Mutuel is building upon its strength in customer service expertise with IBM Watson.

NatWest

See how NatWest reimagined a personalized customer experience.
Recent event highlights 

Unlock the value of AI and emerging technologies 

 Emerging technology for banking

Dario Gil discusses how emerging technologies such as generative AI and quantum computing will create opportunities for the banking industry and what they must do to prepare to fully leverage them for value creation.

 Generative AI and app modernization

Our IBM experts sat down with Jim Marous from Banking Transformed for a discussion on how hybrid cloud and AI can work together simultaneously to better align to your bank’s business goals while modernizing your applications at scale.

 Embedded finance

A new report, a collaboration between IBM, BIAN and Red Hat, surveyed 1,000 executives of financial institutions and also 12,000 consumers on their embedded finance readiness. The research uncovered that 60% of financial institutions are progressing towards embedded banking. Watch a discussion on the report’s findings.
Insights 2024 Threat Intelligence Index

The financial services industry, was the second most attacked sector in 2023 for the third year in a row. The IBM Security® X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index 2024 helps financial services CISOs stay ahead of cyberattacks by providing global industry highlights.  

 Learn more Embedded finance: creating the everywhere, everyday bank

Learn how embedded finance can help banks serve their clients whenever and wherever a financial need may arise, based on perspectives from 1,000 surveyed financial services executives.

 Get the IBV report
News & updates NatWest and IBM collaborate on generative AI initiative

NatWest will be among the first in the UK to deploy generative AI with a virtual assistant enabling a safe, intuitive, and accessible experience in its digital services. By leveraging IBM's enterprise grade AI and data platform, watsonx, teams are co-creating a digital concierge (Cora+) that evolves the chatbot's capability into a more interactive and conversational experience.

 The Art of AI for Business Outside In: A Financial Industry Perspective

Join Jerry Cuomo and Riccardo Forlenza from IBM in a riveting discussion with Murli Buluswar from Citigroup on 'Outside In: A Financial Industry Perspective'. This episode offers an in-depth exploration of generative AI's role in transforming industries, particularly financial services.

Get AI in your inbox

Receive biweekly practical insights for putting AI to work in your business.

Subscribe for AI topic updates Subscribe to monthly newsletters Let’s ideate

Learn how IBM technology and industry experts get clients to their next step faster. 

 Learn how Let’s co-create

Work with IBM technology and industry experts to rapidly innovate and solve your most complex business challenges. 

 Learn how