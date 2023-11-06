Generative AI is accelerating rapidly and the potential for enterprise is clear. However, harnessing AI in an industry as complex as financial services requires a mature approach and thoughtful framework to mitigate risk and exposure. AI will change how the financial services industry can help customers, build and optimize efficiency and secure data. But there are important considerations to unpack.
IBM® has led innovation in the financial services industry for more than 100 years, providing technology solutions that allow financial services providers to gain a competitive advantage. It has partnered with more than 90 of the world’s largest banks and wealth management providers, helping them streamline their business processes and making their workflows easier. Our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities help banks transition to new operating models, embrace digitalization and smart automation and achieve continued profitability in a new era of commercial and retail banking.
Banking customers now expect a personalized, seamless and real time banking experience. Deliver consistent and intelligent customer care with cutting-edge conversational AI.
Providing full transparency and accountability for ESG factors is a necessity for banks and their customers. Meet responsibility goals by simplifying the collection, reporting and actions of your ESG data.
Banks must generate new levels of efficiency in their banking services while increasing capacity and productivity. This becomes possible with banking technology solutions such as application resource management on a hybrid cloud.
Modern banking systems, such as digital banking, need to have immediate access to vital data while ensuring it remains secure. A cloud-based storage that improves resiliency, response, data management and operational efficiency is critical.
An evolving competitive landscape, new security threats and changing regulatory requirements demand a shift to open banking and modernized systems.
Endpoint device software that helps assess risk, detect fraud, establish identity, authenticate users and protect against malicious attempts across all channels.
Expert service, 60% faster. Crédit Mutuel is building upon its strength in customer service expertise with IBM Watson.
See how NatWest reimagined a personalized customer experience.
Unlock the value of AI and emerging technologies
Dario Gil discusses how emerging technologies such as generative AI and quantum computing will create opportunities for the banking industry and what they must do to prepare to fully leverage them for value creation.
Our IBM experts sat down with Jim Marous from Banking Transformed for a discussion on how hybrid cloud and AI can work together simultaneously to better align to your bank’s business goals while modernizing your applications at scale.
A new report, a collaboration between IBM, BIAN and Red Hat, surveyed 1,000 executives of financial institutions and also 12,000 consumers on their embedded finance readiness. The research uncovered that 60% of financial institutions are progressing towards embedded banking. Watch a discussion on the report’s findings.
The financial services industry, was the second most attacked sector in 2023 for the third year in a row. The IBM Security® X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index 2024 helps financial services CISOs stay ahead of cyberattacks by providing global industry highlights.
Learn how embedded finance can help banks serve their clients whenever and wherever a financial need may arise, based on perspectives from 1,000 surveyed financial services executives.
NatWest will be among the first in the UK to deploy generative AI with a virtual assistant enabling a safe, intuitive, and accessible experience in its digital services. By leveraging IBM's enterprise grade AI and data platform, watsonx, teams are co-creating a digital concierge (Cora+) that evolves the chatbot's capability into a more interactive and conversational experience.
Join Jerry Cuomo and Riccardo Forlenza from IBM in a riveting discussion with Murli Buluswar from Citigroup on 'Outside In: A Financial Industry Perspective'. This episode offers an in-depth exploration of generative AI's role in transforming industries, particularly financial services.
