“As we looked at the amount of relevant data that’s already out there, it was kind of overwhelming,” recalls Robertson. “We needed AI—and the people that know how to use it—to power this idea of taking all of this structured and unstructured data and using it to make predictions on growth.”

And after a series of discussions around Silicon Valley, HSBC became interested in working with IBM Business Partner EquBot Inc. to build its new index.

“The head of their QIS organization actually reached out to us directly,” adds Chida Khatua, Chief Executive Officer of EquBot. “He said that he was interested in and excited about the work that we were doing, leveraging AI and machine learning to transform data into better investment decisions. So we had several conversations with HSBC to help them understand the technology—including IBM Watson—behind the EquBot AI investment platform.”

“IBM seemed like a pretty good place to start when you’re trying to build something that’s using AI,” says Robertson. “And the EquBot team brought a lot of expertise and experience. They knew what they were talking about in terms of engineering and on the distribution and asset management side. It just felt like a good collaboration from the start.”

The new HSBC AI Powered US Equity Index (AiPEX) uses the EquBot AI investment platform as a stock picker, selecting companies with a potential for growth by identifying and quantifying relationships not readily apparent to humans. IBM Watson® Discovery and IBM Watson Natural Language Understanding provide the analysis and text information enrichment that produces the insights used by the platform. Meanwhile IBM Watson Studio oversees the proprietary AI models that manage these results, counteracting bias and data drift.

“Our commitment is to use the technology that’s the best in class for our investors,” explains Art Amador, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of EquBot. “We looked at various options to work with our AI investment platform, and Watson Discovery and Watson Studio were the most effective. They ended up producing the best kinds of decisions. And IBM has a tremendously strong track record. It has a history that's well known to the investors and clients that we speak to regularly.”

To prep the associated AI models, EquBot used the IBM technology to aggregate and ingest roughly 20 years of historical data and text, including both structured and unstructured formats. “It took just north of three months for us to properly back test and fine tune the different parameters,” recalls Amador. “And that was done together with the HSBC QIS team.”

He continues: “How frequently to rebalance, how to screen out companies with liquidity issues, how high of a percentage of any given company should the index include—the HSBC team could run multiple iterations on our platform to answer those questions. They could try different models until they found what they thought their investors would want.”