Developing a comprehensive, top-down strategy that aligns development goals with business goals enables organizations to quickly identify suitable sources and implement a well-structured and governed generative AI implementation.

An autonomous IT management system is designed to simplify technological operations, key business processes and design systems. It pulls from possibly disparate data sources with integrated data, promoting faster and more informed decision making.

Generative AI technology is a leap ahead and can simplify application development by helping engineers automate code and document generation. By drawing from various foundation models, generative AI uses powerful transformers to generate content from unstructured information. Today, we see our clients are using or considering using automation capabilities to automate IT operations, IT asset management and asset utilization.

With generative AI, organizations can automate tasks and enhance customer service and sales functions, to improve the efficiency of these processes. Existing sales and service engineers can use language-based generative AI to augment their skills and find contextual or industrial knowledge to help them deliver better customer experiences or solve problems faster.

Generative AI offers a host of potential business benefits, including improved issue classification, code generation for issue resolution, enhanced auto-healing systems, context-sensitive automation, faster code debugging, best practice suggestions, better documentation generation, reverse engineering capabilities, and code refactoring—to name just a few possibilities.

Enhancing observability through autonomous IT operations positions system engineers to move beyond conventional IT health metrics. Instead, they can focus on more insightful “golden signals,” which include system latency, network traffic metrics, network saturation and errors.