The Crédit Agricole Group is a giant in the world of banking and insurance, and the group is the leading retail bank and insurer in Europe. To support its business activities and best serve its 53 million customers, the Crédit Agricole Group employs 147,000 individuals, including 11,000 dedicated to IT issues. Between 2022 and 2025, the Crédit Agricole Group plans to spend €20 billion on its IT system.

In 2020, Crédit Agricole S.A. launched the VERDI project (Overview and Reporting of the Group’s IT Spending). "Our main goal was to acquire a tool capable of consolidating and analyzing the group's IT resources and expenses," says Arnaud Sage-Mengus, Head of Group IT Finance, Crédit Agricole S.A.

"In the past, we had a solution that provided some KPIs at the macro level, but they were not sufficient enough to enable the Group's IT governance to effectively address the issue of IT resource allocation. We also wanted to ensure that the CIOs and our holding company had a management tool that they could use on a daily basis.”

The project consists of two tools: the VERDI platform dedicated to the collection and analysis of IT expenses, mainly reserved for IT management controllers in each entity; and the TEMPO data presentation tool, for IT management teams and the group's first decision-making circle.