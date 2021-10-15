What is text mining?

The process of text mining comprises several activities that enable you to deduce information from unstructured text data. Before you can apply different text mining techniques, you must start with text preprocessing, which is the practice of cleaning and transforming text data into a usable format. This practice is a core aspect of natural language processing (NLP) and it usually involves the use of techniques such as language identification, tokenization, part-of-speech tagging, chunking, and syntax parsing to format data appropriately for analysis. When text preprocessing is complete, you can apply text mining algorithms to derive insights from the data. Some of these common text mining techniques include:

Information retrieval

Information retrieval (IR) returns relevant information or documents based on a pre-defined set of queries or phrases. IR systems utilize algorithms to track user behaviors and identify relevant data. Information retrieval is commonly used in library catalogue systems and popular search engines, like Google. Some common IR sub-tasks include:

This is the process of breaking out long-form text into sentences and words called “tokens”. These are, then, used in the models, like bag-of-words, for text clustering and document matching tasks. Stemming: This refers to the process of separating the prefixes and suffixes from words to derive the root word form and meaning. This technique improves information retrieval by reducing the size of indexing files.

Natural language processing (NLP)

Natural language processing, which evolved from computational linguistics, uses methods from various disciplines, such as computer science, artificial intelligence, linguistics, and data science, to enable computers to understand human language in both written and verbal forms. By analyzing sentence structure and grammar, NLP sub-tasks allow computers to “read”. Common sub-tasks include:

This technique assigns a tag to every token in a document based on its part of speech—that is, denoting nouns, verbs, adjectives, and so on. This step enables semantic analysis on unstructured text. Text categorization : This task, which is also known as text classification, is responsible for analyzing text documents and classifying them based on predefined topics or categories. This sub-task is particularly helpful when categorizing synonyms and abbreviations.





: This task, which is also known as text classification, is responsible for analyzing text documents and classifying them based on predefined topics or categories. This sub-task is particularly helpful when categorizing synonyms and abbreviations. Sentiment analysis: This task detects positive or negative sentiment from internal or external data sources, allowing you to track changes in customer attitudes over time. It is commonly used to provide information about perceptions of brands, products, and services. These insights can propel businesses to connect with customers and improve processes and user experiences.

Information extraction

Information extraction (IE) surfaces the relevant pieces of data when searching various documents. It also focuses on extracting structured information from free text and storing these entities, attributes, and relationship information in a database. Common information extraction sub-tasks include:

Feature selection, or attribute selection, is the process of selecting the important features (dimensions) to contribute the most to output of a predictive analytics model.





or attribute selection, is the process of selecting the important features (dimensions) to contribute the most to output of a predictive analytics model. Feature extraction is the process of selecting a subset of features to improve the accuracy of a classification task. This is particularly important for dimensionality reduction.





is the process of selecting a subset of features to improve the accuracy of a classification task. This is particularly important for dimensionality reduction. Named-entity recognition (NER) also known as entity identification or entity extraction, aims to find and categorize specific entities in text, such as names or locations. For example, NER identifies “California” as a location and “Mary” as a woman’s name.

Data mining

Data mining is the process of identifying patterns and extracting useful insights from big data sets. This practice evaluates both structured and unstructured data to identify new information, and it is commonly utilized to analyze consumer behaviors within marketing and sales. Text mining is essentially a sub-field of data mining as it focuses on bringing structure to unstructured data and analyzing it to generate novel insights. The techniques mentioned above are forms of data mining but fall under the scope of textual data analysis.