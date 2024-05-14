Verizon Business is a prime example of a communications service provider (CSP) that is at the forefront of embracing this new digital transformation with 5G. With the emergence of edge computing and the introduction of a multi-access edge computing (MEC) platform, the astronomical impact of COVID-19 has catapulted forward the company’s plan to build the foundation that will support this next generation of business.

“The last year [2020] has been unlike anything any of us could’ve anticipated. It’s been a tragic loss of life and of milestone moments, and we reacted and responded for our customers accordingly,” says Tami Erwin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Verizon Business. “Now, as we come into 2021, we’re reimaging and redefining what customers require and how we serve them differently.”

One of Verizon’s goals is to help enterprises accelerate access to real-time connectivity by building actionable insights inside operations, paving the way for improved productivity and reducing customer costs. Verizon didn’t go about pursuing this goal on its own. Expanding on its longstanding relationship with IBM, the telecommunications giant began strategizing ways to combine the power of 5G and MEC with IBM’s AI solutions and Red Hat® hybrid cloud capabilities.

Steve Canepa, the General Manager of the Global Communications Sector at IBM, says: “IBM and Verizon have a long and successful history of collaboration, built on a shared vision to drive continuous innovation for consumers and businesses in all industries. Over the years, we’ve progressed our work together with this focus in mind.”

“When I think about the power of partnerships, now more than ever, the ability to come together and innovate on behalf of our customers is super important,” says Erwin. “The ability to do that with a partner like IBM, its expertise combined with our expertise and defined customer requirements, leads to delivering faster and better solutions for our customers.”

“Verizon and IBM both have ambitions to bring a lot of value to all of these initiatives; we know there’ll be many other firms that’ll be doing the same,” adds Canepa. “What we want to be able to do is to create the best possible open, efficient, automated technology environment that allows for that innovation to happen.”