Home Analytics SPSS SPSS Statistics IBM SPSS Statistics
Simplify data analysis with an intuitive, easy-to-use statistical solution for data-driven decisions
See pricing options Try it free
A person facing a computer

10% discount on annual subscriptions

Choose 12 months with auto-renewal and save 10% on subscriptions and add-ons.

 Buy now
Derive strategic actions from your data insights

The IBM® SPSS® Statistics software provides advanced statistical analysis for users of all experience levels. Offering a comprehensive suite of capabilities, it delivers flexibility and usability beyond traditional statistical software. 

With its intuitive interface, SPSS Statistics enables you to:

  • Manage and analyze large data sets.
  • Use advanced statistical procedures and modeling techniques.
  • Predict customer behaviors.
  • Forecast market trends.
  • Detect fraud to minimize business risk.
  • Conduct reliable research for accurate conclusions.
  • Optimize organizational strategies.
Learn more about the latest version of SPSS Statistics

Read about the benefits of integrating SPSS Statistics 29 and open-source programming languages

Check available offers for students and teachers
Launch SPSS Purchase Advisor
Benefits Intuitive interface

Prepare and analyze data through an intuitive user interface with drag-and-drop functionality, eliminating the need for writing codes.

 Simplified data management

Integrate data management with statistical analysis by importing, cleaning and manipulating data within your analytical environment.

 Comprehensive analysis

Conduct descriptive statistics and regression analyses, visualize missing data patterns, and summarize variable distributions, all within a one-stop solution.

 Advanced predictive analytics

Use the predictive modeling capabilities to accurately forecast trends and outcomes, enhancing your business planning and research.

 Customizable output

Tailor analysis outputs and reports to your specific needs with customizable charts, graphs and tables, optimizing your presentations and insights.

 Open source integration

Extend SPSS syntax with R and Python through prebuilt extensions or custom scripts for personalized data analysis and visualization.

Features

Helping you to achieve more with greater speed and efficiency.

Explore all SPSS Statistics features
Data visualization Transform your data into clear and impactful visualizations to efficiently explore insights, formulate hypotheses, reveal relationships between variables, identify trends and make accurate predictions. Learn more
User experience Simplify data analysis whether you are a beginner, experienced statistician or business professional. Our accessible and intuitive solution offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, providing reliable data insights and facilitating more informed decisions. Learn more
Regression Unlock the potential of your data with advanced regression techniques. From simple linear regression to complex models, gain valuable insights to predict categorical outcomes and derive confident, data-driven conclusions. Learn more
Product trial
  • Dive into a 30-day free trial to harness the power of SPSS Statistics.
  • Access the full version, designed for all users, from students to business professionals.
  • Leverage data visualization, machine learning, text analysis, social network analysis and more.
For business purposes Free trial to evaluate on behalf of your company

Start your free 30-day trial today with full access to all features, and delve into data analysis, unlocking meaningful insights within your data.

Try it now For learning and support purposes Free trial for personal use

Enhance your statistical skills or complete a project with ease by starting a 30-day free trial, unlocking the full potential of our solution to achieve your academic and personal goals.

Try it now
Product editions

Explore our editions to learn what version of SPSS Statistics is best for your needs.

 IBM SPSS Statistics Commercial Editions

Take advantage of flexible purchasing plans to find the setup that fits your business’s needs.

IBM SPSS Statistics for Academic Institutions

IBM offers a way for academic institutions to scale their use of SPSS Statistics for teaching and learning purposes with the SPSS Statistics Campus Edition.

IBM SPSS Statistics GradPack and Faculty Packs

Learn how to use statistical analysis and build skills employers are seeking. Special student pricing available.

Ways to buy

Not sure which product plan is right for you? Take this short assessment and find out which plan is recommended for your endpoint management, productivity and business or personal needs.

Launch the purchase advisor  →
Starting at USD 99* per month Online subscription

Purchase SPSS Statistics and the add-ons you need online, whether monthly or annually, and start your analysis right away.

Save 10% Self check-out experience Buy now Connect with an IBM seller Campus Edition

Streamline the teaching and learning experience at your academic institution through site-wide licensing with IBM SPSS Statistics Campus Edition.

Academic institutions Explore more Buy from an IBM vendor Educator and Student Editions

Choose the edition that meets your requirements and purchase it from IBM-selected vendors to receive specially discounted prices and optimal support.

Students Educators Explore more

Are you an Enterprise searching for a customized product configuration?

Select between Base, Standard, Professional and Premium packages with options to customize your configuration, whether it is a perpetual or 12+ month subscription license.
Request a customized configuration
Interactive demo

Try the interactive product tour of SPSS Statistics to see how you can extract actionable insights to optimize your decisions. For an optimal experience, follow the modules in sequential order.

Explore the interactive demo  →

 Visualize Relationships

Efficiently identify correlation between two variables using a simple scatter plot.

 Validate Insights

Master quantifying relationships between variables with tailored analysis settings.

 Derive Accurate Conclusions

Analyze insights to draw accurate conclusions about the relationship between different variables.
Take the next step
See pricing options Try it free
More ways to explore SPSS Statistics Community Demo videos Documentation Features Support Resources
Footnotes

*Prices shown are indicative of one monthly user in USD, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties or the cost of any add-ons and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.