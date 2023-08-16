What is a virtual agent?

Despite this ambiguity, there is a general consensus on the technological distinctions that separate each of these related tools.

Chatbot is a catch-all term for a program that simulates real-time human conversation with the user. Chatbots operated through vocal prompts rather than written prompts are known as interactive voice response (IVR) systems. Typically, a chatbot manages customer interactions with a decision tree flow. This does not necessarily involve artificial intelligence; many chatbots rely on a pre-programmed set of inputs that can be recognized, each triggering a corresponding pre-scripted answer. Rudimentary chatbots, unable to parse input that does not exactly match what they have been programmed to recognize, require the user to select from a series of simple pre-written options rather than author (or speak) inputs in their own words.



While most virtual agent technology involves a chatbot that receives and responds to requests, not all chatbots offer true VAT functionality. Many chatbots and IVR systems serve only to provide or gather basic information, like relaying store hours or determining where to route a customer at a call center.

Virtual assistant primarily refers not to software, but to a human being providing remote—that is, virtual—assistance. Somewhat confusingly, “virtual assistant” (or “virtual assistant software”) is also occasionally used as an umbrella term for all virtual products that provide assistance, including services like Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa (which are also dubbed voice assistants or digital assistants).

Virtual agents, also known as intelligent virtual agents (IVAs) or intelligent virtual assistants (also IVAs), are more than just highly sophisticated chatbots. Virtual agents are defined by not only conversational AI that can identify the intent of freeform text or speech from users, but also the automation of steps to meet that intent—and continuously improve its ability to do both. Whereas a chatbot can only respond, a virtual agent can understand, learn and do.



Voice assistants like Siri or Alexa could be considered virtual agents by this definition, but the term “virtual agent” more commonly refers to organizational use and customized integration with enterprise systems. Put another way, voice assistants usually act as an extension of yourself: they automate actions you would do, like send a text, search for a public info or play a song. Virtual agents are an extension of your business: they automate actions for customers or employees, like paying a bill or updating log-in credentials.