What is intelligent search?

Enterprise information retrieval systems came into existence long before the public internet did. One of the earliest benefits to implementing multi-user mainframe computer systems was that they facilitated information discovery by finding exact matches to text strings in large document repositories.

With the growth of desktop computing and corporate intranets, commercial enterprise search solutions, such as the IBM Storage and Information Retrieval System (STAIRS) and the local search tool FAST (later acquired by Microsoft), became mainstream in enterprise computing.

However, the rise and popularization of free, publicly accessible web search engines, such as Google (and its predecessor AltaVista), radically transformed user expectations for information retrieval, content discovery and enterprise search platforms.

In the face of rapid growth in the volume and variety of data that enterprise search tools must examine, result retrieval speed has become a key indicator of cognitive search algorithm performance. Today’s intelligent search solutions must be built on architectures that can handle the performance demands of big data workloads. Because they deliver the necessary scalability, cloud infrastructures with extensive API-driven integrations and automation are usually best suited for the task.