What is knowledge management?

Knowledge management (KM) is the process of identifying, organizing, storing and disseminating information within an organization.
When knowledge is not easily accessible within an organization, it can be incredibly costly to a business as valuable time is spent seeking out relevant information versus completing outcome-focused tasks.
A knowledge management system (KMS) harnesses the collective knowledge of the organization, leading to better operational efficiencies. These systems are supported by the use of a knowledge base. They are usually critical to successful knowledge management, providing a centralized place to store information and access it readily.
Companies with a knowledge management strategy achieve business outcomes more quickly as increased organizational learning and collaboration among team members facilitates faster decision-making across the business. It also streamlines more organizational processes, such as training and on-boarding, leading to reports of higher employee satisfaction and retention.
Use this model selection framework to choose the most appropriate model while balancing your performance requirements with cost, risks and deployment needs.
Register for the ebook on generative AI
The definition of knowledge management also includes three types of knowledge—tacit, implicit, and explicit knowledge. These types of knowledge are largely distinguished by the codification of the information.
While some academics (link resides outside ibm.com) summarize the knowledge management process as involving knowledge acquisition, creation, refinement, storage, transfer, sharing and utilization. This process can be synthesized this a little further. Effective knowledge management system typically goes through three main steps:
There are a number tools that organizations utilize to reap the benefits of knowledge management. Examples of knowledge management systems can include:
While knowledge management solutions can be helpful in facilitating knowledge transfer across teams and individuals, they also depend on user adoption to generate positive outcomes. As a result, organizations should not minimize the value of human elements that enable success around knowledge management.
Armed with the right tools and strategies, knowledge management practices have seen success in specific applications, such as:
Companies experience a number of benefits when they embrace knowledge management strategies. Some key advantages include:
Experiment with foundation models and build machine learning models automatically in our next-generation studio for AI builders.
Watson Discovery is an award-winning AI-powered search technology that eliminates data silos and retrieves information buried inside enterprise data.
Collect, create and share knowledge with an enterprise studio for generative AI. Learn how to drive your DataOps framework with a single layer of business knowledge that supports self-service, data governance, AI, natural language processing and accelerated data lake generation.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.