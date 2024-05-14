In his previous role, Judy worked in the Office of Enterprise Technology (OET), where he began to tinker with developing a chatbot-based intelligence system. Not much later, he was elbows-deep into researching chatbots, and he started taking build courses through edX—an open online course provider—as a side hobby. He then decided to incorporate his hobby into work by introducing ChatOps.

“I was on a geographically dispersed team that unified through remote meetings and asynchronous communications. We were using Slack to communicate. This was an opportunity for ChatOps to shine,” explains Judy. “So, we started with a Slack chatbot, but at a certain point, my coworkers asked if we could make it enterprise. I realized my piddly little tinkering wasn’t going to scale up to what I needed.”

Judy changed departments and took on a new role as Chief of Innovation and AI at the Clerk of the Superior Court but was asked to continue building a service agent for the office. He started looking at ways to automate actions through conversation. At the time, the Clerk’s Office was fielding 33,000 calls a month, and its primary goal was to diminish incoming call volumes and increase customer satisfaction.

“We needed something with natural language that could understand what you’re saying, extract the important features and act on it. We created a chat agent that could, if you received an alert, allow you to roll traffic from one data center to the other with just a message in Slack,” says Judy. “When everybody saw the power of what that could do, the question became, ‘Could we positively impact customer service? Could we allow users to self-serve themselves somewhere from the service desk?’”



Judy recognized that the Clerk’s Office needed an intelligent, conversation-based, self-service solution that integrated within the existing infrastructure to support its customers and employees across multiple communications channels. Then he remembered taking an IBM edX course on creating an IBM conversational solution, much like a service desk bot.

“One of our design parameters is a solution must survive its creator, and for me to do that, I needed to find something that evolves. I couldn’t just give the product to a layperson and say, ‘Here, care for and feed this intelligent agent,’” recalls Judy. “It just wasn’t possible until I found IBM watsonx Assistant. With IBM technology, we saw how easy it was to transition this tool to somebody that’s not heavily technically inclined; it doesn’t take an expert to keep it going.