Over the past decade, markets and economies around the world have been recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, now widely considered the worst global recession since World War II.

The aftereffects of the meltdown were particularly acute for the legal industry. After enjoying a long period of unprecedented prosperity and growth, law firms faced a stark new economic era.

Under enormous pressure to drive down costs, legal clients began imposing stricter budgets and demanding greater efficiency from their outside counsel. Corporations that previously relied on a single firm to handle all aspects of a legal matter began breaking projects into components, engaging other legal services providers or in-house resources to handle various tasks more cost-effectively.

In this new legal landscape, competitive differentiation became critical for survival but more difficult than before. Despite decreasing demand and revenue, law firms still needed to distinguish themselves through high-value, high-quality service delivery.

As founders and managing partners of a small but highly successful law firm, James Lee and Thomas Suh understood the challenge. “We focused on innovative solutions for our clients out of necessity,” says Suh. “When you have fewer resources, you have to be more efficient and effective in how you handle your cases.”