It’s a dynamic world. Businesses today are constantly challenged to do more in order to meet stakeholders' expectations. That’s why forward-looking organizations are finding new ways to use data to achieve their operational goals and streamline business processes.
Intelligent asset management makes using your data simple using advanced AI and the latest technologies to optimize business operations solutions, enhance operational efficiency, and automate enterprise operations. Enabling you to derive insights from your data that increase profitability initiatives, extend asset lifecycles, reduce downtime and costs, all while building resiliency and sustainability into your business and supply chains following a well-defined roadmap.
Put data and AI to work with IBM® intelligent asset management solutions and start gaining the insights you need to build resiliency and sustainability into your business. These tools help identify inefficiencies, optimize workflows, and align with your business objectives.
Enhance operational efficiency by employing AI-powered remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and AI to monitor, measure, and manage operations and facilities. Take control of environmental data that impacts operations and gather your data to accurately represent ESG reporting on your assets and operations.
Manage assets, infrastructure, and resources with enterprise asset and facility management platforms built on best-in-class workflows and data models with industry-specific solutions. All supported by a full range of methodologies designed to improve sourcing, procurement, and operations management.
Improve product and service quality with computer vision and AI assistants. Analyze operations and respond in real-time to ensure customer satisfaction and improve customer experience, cost control, and quality outcomes. Utilize these tools to achieve operational excellence and competitive advantage.
Build intelligent, resilient supply chains to deliver better business outcomes with solutions that are powered by AI and blockchain. These solutions address bottlenecks, streamline supply chain workflows, and enhance supply chain management strategies.
Software bots use AI insights to complete tasks quickly, enabling a digital transformation and automating business and IT processes at scale. These solutions align with your business goals and KPIs to drive measurable outcomes.
Business automation tools empower you to manage your end-to-end business processes and respond quickly to changing market conditions. These tools support outsourcing, back office functions, and human resources management to meet diverse business needs.
A modular business automation platform that helps analyze workflows, design apps with low-code tooling, assign tasks to bots and track performance. Use these tools to meet your business strategy and achieve your digital transformation goals.
Gain transparency, pinpoint inefficiencies and prioritize change. Use insights to take corrective actions and automatically generate RPA bots. Process automation enhances project management and supports sustainability initiatives across industries such as financial services.
Transform business operations at speed and scale for growth, resilience, and competitive advantage. Operations consulting services help businesses identify opportunities for improvement, optimize workflows, and implement strategies that align with their business objectives.
Drive business value quickly, modernize essential processes, and deploy enterprise-wide AI strategies. BPO services enable organizations to outsource non-core tasks, improve back office efficiency, and focus on achieving business goals while boosting operational performance.
Streamline your engineering lifecycle management by integrating solutions that seamlessly align with existing workflows. These tools improve operational performance, address evolving business needs, and support innovation across industries for sustained success.
Gain insights into transforming sustainability ambition into actionable initiatives using data, technology, and consulting capabilities.
Global company is helping IBM develop an AI-powered, IoT solution to prolong the lifespan of bridges, tunnels, highways and railroads.
Melbourne Water improves stormwater management with IBM Maximo solutions.
Representatives of Mercedes-Benz Cars discuss embracing digital and operational transformation in engineering.
JOANN Stores quickly pivots its supply chain to handle skyrocketing online orders during COVID-19.
