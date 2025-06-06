Business operations solutions for digital transformation

Meet opportunity with innovation

It’s a dynamic world. Businesses today are constantly challenged to do more in order to meet stakeholders' expectations. That’s why forward-looking organizations are finding new ways to use data to achieve their operational goals and streamline business processes.

Intelligent asset management makes using your data simple using advanced AI and the latest technologies to optimize business operations solutions, enhance operational efficiency, and automate enterprise operations. Enabling you to derive insights from your data that increase profitability initiatives, extend asset lifecycles, reduce downtime and costs, all while building resiliency and sustainability into your business and supply chains following a well-defined roadmap.

Intelligent asset management

Overview Monitor and measure operations and facilities Manage assets, infrastructure, and resources Improve product and service quality
Supply chain optimization
Aerial view of two trucks moving in opposite directions

Build intelligent, resilient supply chains to deliver better business outcomes with solutions that are powered by AI and blockchain. These solutions address bottlenecks, streamline supply chain workflows, and enhance supply chain management strategies.

Business automation

Robotic process automation Business Automation Software AI-powered business automation Process mining
Related offerings Operations consulting

Transform business operations at speed and scale for growth, resilience, and competitive advantage. Operations consulting services help businesses identify opportunities for improvement, optimize workflows, and implement strategies that align with their business objectives.

Drive business value quickly, modernize essential processes, and deploy enterprise-wide AI strategies. BPO services enable organizations to outsource non-core tasks, improve back office efficiency, and focus on achieving business goals while boosting operational performance.

Streamline your engineering lifecycle management by integrating solutions that seamlessly align with existing workflows. These tools improve operational performance, address evolving business needs, and support innovation across industries for sustained success.

Be the first to know about developments in sustainability

Gain insights into transforming sustainability ambition into actionable initiatives using data, technology, and consulting capabilities.

Client stories
Sund & Baelt

Global company is helping IBM develop an AI-powered, IoT solution to prolong the lifespan of bridges, tunnels, highways and railroads.

Melbourne city bridge
Melbourne Water

Melbourne Water improves stormwater management with IBM Maximo solutions.

Mercedes-Benz Cars

Representatives of Mercedes-Benz Cars discuss embracing digital and operational transformation in engineering.

JOANN Stores

JOANN Stores quickly pivots its supply chain to handle skyrocketing online orders during COVID-19.

