Systems engineering software and solutions

Today’s software and product development teams are tasked with creating offerings that are of high quality, meet safety-critical compliance and regulatory standards, are price-competitive, and are delivered quickly.
The solution is to adopt a pragmatic approach to managing the fundamentals — from requirements and modeling through development, product testing and release. Maximizing effectiveness requires an end-to-end view across the entire product lifecycle for all stakeholders.
IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) is the leading solution for managing product and software development.
Adopting an end-to-end solution for the product and software development lifecycle makes it easier to coordinate multiple work streams and both collaborate and communicate across all stakeholders, including suppliers.
Keeping dispersed teams connected, enhancing real-time collaboration and allocation, automating repetitive tasks and improving traceability across the entire development lifecycle helps increase productivity of the development team.
Leveraging the visibility provided through an end-to-end approach enables transparency and traceability from requirements through testing. Continuous testing, improved change management and less rework lowers risk and improves quality.
Adopting a more agile approach to managing product and software development enhances productivity of your software engineering teams, lowers costly late-cycle rework and improves overall product quality.
Leveraging a single source of engineering data and processes, along with traceability, provides a strong foundation for validating compliance and documenting development status.
Being able to generate reports to understand the source of issues, communicate the status of the project and define areas of potential process improvement will help reduce cost, improve quality and ensure on-time delivery of products.
