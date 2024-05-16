IBM Engineering Test Management is a collaborative, quality management solution that offers end-to-end test planning and test asset management, from requirements to defects. Teams can seamlessly share information and use automation to speed complex project schedules and report on metrics in real time for informed release decisions.
Test Management can also be acquired in the IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management solution. This set of integrated tools includes IBM Engineering Workflow Management, IBM Engineering Test Management, and IBM Engineering Requirements Management DOORS® Next.
Leverage test plans that deliver quality goals, track prioritized items, and manage responsibilities.
Helps you manage regulatory requirements and get ready for compliance audits.
Always view accurate, real-time status without having to ask each team member.
Accelerate testing using rich text, in-line images and assisted data entry and validation for precise test definition and execution.
Use the cloud to get up and running faster and focus your attention on technological innovation.
Track all your lab resources in one place, whether a test lab or virtual machines. Make sure that the required resources to execute your test plan are available.
Ensure test plans clearly describe project quality goals and exit criteria, while tracking responsibilities and prioritized items for verification and validation.
Use with the IBM Engineering Requirements Management DOORS® to enable a digital thread that links test cases to requirements, which helps ensure complete transparency through the development process.
Integrate with test automation tools through standard industry interfaces like OSLC. Execute tests by using many kinds of tools and collect test results — all from a central location.
Support communication among teams that are geographically dispersed using features such as event feeds, integrated chat, review, approval and automated traceability.
Address the needs and concerns of quality managers, business analysts and release management by using advanced reporting capabilities, which makes it easier to assess readiness for delivery.