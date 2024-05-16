IBM Engineering Test Management is a collaborative, quality management solution that offers end-to-end test planning and test asset management, from requirements to defects. Teams can seamlessly share information and use automation to speed complex project schedules and report on metrics in real time for informed release decisions.



Test Management can also be acquired in the IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management solution. This set of integrated tools includes IBM Engineering Workflow Management, IBM Engineering Test Management, and IBM Engineering Requirements Management DOORS® Next.