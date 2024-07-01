Home Business automation ELM IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management
Where innovation meets compliance: Engineering insights at scale.
Full Visibility. Rapid Innovation. Real Time Insights.

IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) is a comprehensive end-to-end engineering solution that stands at the forefront of the market, seamlessly guiding you from requirements to systems design, workflow, and test management, extending the functionality of ALM tools for better complex-systems development.

  • ﻿﻿By adopting an end-to-end view across the entire product lifecycle and enabling a digital foundation for data traceability, you can more easily track changes to minimize risk and reduce costs.
  • ﻿﻿Conquer complexity from design to execution, unite teams through digital thread, and leverage modeling and reuse.
  • ﻿﻿Harness insights from automated reporting and confidently operate at scale, laying the foundation for innovation.
  • ﻿﻿Leverage a set of seamlessly integrated tools that work together as one.
Engineering insights at scale

Quickly understand available applications for product and software development.
Modules
Requirements management

Capture, trace, analyze and manage changes to requirements with a scalable solution that optimizes communication across your development team and stakeholders.

 Systems modeling

Analyze and elaborate requirements through prototypes, simulations and verification of validated designs while facilitating improved productivity and quality.

 Test management

Collaboratively manage end-to-end test planning and testing of assets. Automate test execution, record test results and view realtime test status.

 Workflow management

Create and manage work plans, sprints and tasks across multiple development projects by leveraging agile, SAFe, or custom processes, enabling faster release cycles.

 Process enablement

Extending the capabilities of IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management to further enhance and optimize your systems and software development environment.

 Reporting and insights

Automated document generation solution that generates documents from IBM Engineering products as well as other vendors that use XML and REST interfaces.

 Integration hub

Extend application lifecycle management with integrations to third-party tools.
Benefits Traceability

The bi-directional data in the digital thread will enable functional, software, mechanical, and electrical engineering domains with a single source of truth.

 Strategic reuse

Support product line variability and reuse through an integrated view of product targets and requirements that enable product level verification. Take advantage of reuse for rapid innovation.

 Impact analysis

Iterations are costly. Ensure new features will be delivered on time and all subsystems and vendors have accepted responsibility to reduce integration failures and delivery delays.

 Compliance

Compliance and regulatory reporting are changing. Ensure you have full visibility into the lifecycle so you can easily produce reports to track progress towards compliance. Safety built in from the start.

 Project and tracking collaboration

Real time insights to the status of the project through programmatic reports. Collaborate using a single system with process flows through the engineering workstream.

 Enterprise agile planning using SAFe

Adapt & deploy organizational and workflow patterns for implementing agile practices at an enterprise scale.

Features

Accelerate delivery with agile systems engineering ELM empowers agility at scale, supporting SAFe for streamlined planning, faster time-to-market, and accelerated work flow throughout the entire value stream. This transformative approach extends across both systems and software delivery, enabling agility at all levels within the enterprise. Furthermore, our solution provides visualized data that translates into actionable insights, leading to more predictable delivery outcomes. Watch the demo (2:22)
Shorten time to market This feature supports reuse of requirements, design data and processes to support delivery of multiple product versions and variants enabling teams build more sophisticated, more software-intensive, smarter systems and systems-of-systems.
Speed up decision making Our approach utilizes SysML to harness the power of visual modeling, simulation, and testing for architectures and designs. This empowers organizations to optimize their designs early in the development process. Additionally, our solution offers customizable reporting and dashboards, providing tailored insights. By leveraging data analysis capabilities, it facilitates more informed decision-making.
Streamline compliance Our tools seamlessly integrate industry standards and regulatory requirements into the development process. It not only supports but also streamlines the entire change management process, encompassing everything from requirements to testing. This comprehensive approach ensures that compliance is achieved and maintained while also allowing for a thorough assessment of the impact of any changes made along the way.
Improve team efficiency ELM facilitates collaborative team development, bridging the gap across all development functions and even geographically dispersed teams. This robust capability ensures seamless coordination, fosters effective communication, and enables efficient tracking of project progress, regardless of team location or size.
Developer tooling Get the tools you need for modeling, developing, and testing APIs — and then publishing them to IBM API Connect. Learn more about Developer tooling
Case studies The Aerospace industry "takes off" in Southeast Asia

TUSAS Malaysia opted for IBM ELM to upgrade its engineering processes due to its robustness, collaborative features, and scalability.

 Collaborative development, sustainable design

With virtual testing and stage-based tracking, ENYSE reduced costs and improved time to market while meeting sustainability targets.

 Driving automotive innovation

Nobo Technologies joins hands with IBM to co-create a new generation of digital R&D management that empowers future vehicle design.
