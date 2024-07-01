IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) is a comprehensive end-to-end engineering solution that stands at the forefront of the market, seamlessly guiding you from requirements to systems design, workflow, and test management, extending the functionality of ALM tools for better complex-systems development.
Quickly understand available applications for product and software development.
Capture, trace, analyze and manage changes to requirements with a scalable solution that optimizes communication across your development team and stakeholders.
Analyze and elaborate requirements through prototypes, simulations and verification of validated designs while facilitating improved productivity and quality.
Collaboratively manage end-to-end test planning and testing of assets. Automate test execution, record test results and view realtime test status.
Create and manage work plans, sprints and tasks across multiple development projects by leveraging agile, SAFe, or custom processes, enabling faster release cycles.
Extending the capabilities of IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management to further enhance and optimize your systems and software development environment.
Automated document generation solution that generates documents from IBM Engineering products as well as other vendors that use XML and REST interfaces.
Extend application lifecycle management with integrations to third-party tools.
The bi-directional data in the digital thread will enable functional, software, mechanical, and electrical engineering domains with a single source of truth.
Support product line variability and reuse through an integrated view of product targets and requirements that enable product level verification. Take advantage of reuse for rapid innovation.
Iterations are costly. Ensure new features will be delivered on time and all subsystems and vendors have accepted responsibility to reduce integration failures and delivery delays.
Compliance and regulatory reporting are changing. Ensure you have full visibility into the lifecycle so you can easily produce reports to track progress towards compliance. Safety built in from the start.
Real time insights to the status of the project through programmatic reports. Collaborate using a single system with process flows through the engineering workstream.
Adapt & deploy organizational and workflow patterns for implementing agile practices at an enterprise scale.
TUSAS Malaysia opted for IBM ELM to upgrade its engineering processes due to its robustness, collaborative features, and scalability.
With virtual testing and stage-based tracking, ENYSE reduced costs and improved time to market while meeting sustainability targets.
Nobo Technologies joins hands with IBM to co-create a new generation of digital R&D management that empowers future vehicle design.