Successfully scale agile across the enterprise by combining both processes and tools.
With ELM’s process governance solution, you can drive digital transformation and compliance by documenting your process using custom guidance or reusing guidance from frameworks and industry standards, execute using the right tools to enact the documented process and finally govern to prove your success using the right reports ensure compliance using a single source of truth.
Find best practices and guidance on different aspects of agile development, systems engineering, real-time and embedded software development, governance, and industry specific compliance.
Choose over 100 customizable process plug-ins and practices or create your own process for your organization, line of business, project or team.
Facilitate planning and manage work to accelerate the flow of work across the value stream for continuous value delivery.
Bring hybrid teams together by increasing alignment of people, process, and bridging their tools’ information islands by adopting best practices of agile engineering.
Visualize engineering data and program-wide status for actionable insights and predictable delivery outcomes.
Demonstrate consistency, completeness, and correctness to show compliance to organizational process and industry standards.
Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®)
Achieve agility across the enterprise with an integrated approach to lean and agile using Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®)
IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) provides robust, cross-domain support for adopting agile@scale to help organizations transform into lean enterprises. ELM templates and reports support adoption of Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®) to facilitate planning and managing work to reduce time to market, minimize bottlenecks, and accelerate the flow of work across the value stream for continuous value delivery.
Learn more about IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) support for SAFE®:
· SAFe blog posts on Jazz.net (link resides outside ibm.com)
· Getting started with SAFe® templates and reports in IBM Engineering Workflow Management (link resides outside ibm.com)
Download the latest SAFe® templates (link resides outside ibm.com) and reports (link resides outside ibm.com) to be used with a supported version of Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM)
Need help? Contact the ELM team: safeinfo@wwpdl.vnet.ibm.com
IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management Method Composer
Document the process with IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management Method Composer, a flexible process management platform with a method authoring tool and process asset library to help you implement measured improvement of your enterprise, systems engineering or software delivery processes.
Download the latest SAFe® templates and reports