Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®)

Achieve agility across the enterprise with an integrated approach to lean and agile using Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®)

IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) provides robust, cross-domain support for adopting agile@scale to help organizations transform into lean enterprises. ELM templates and reports support adoption of Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®) to facilitate planning and managing work to reduce time to market, minimize bottlenecks, and accelerate the flow of work across the value stream for continuous value delivery.

Learn more about IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) support for SAFE®:

· Solution brief

· SAFe blog posts on Jazz.net (link resides outside ibm.com)



· Getting started with SAFe® templates and reports in IBM Engineering Workflow Management (link resides outside ibm.com)



Download the latest SAFe® templates (link resides outside ibm.com) and reports (link resides outside ibm.com) to be used with a supported version of Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM)

Need help? Contact the ELM team: safeinfo@wwpdl.vnet.ibm.com

IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management Method Composer

Document the process with IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management Method Composer, a flexible process management platform with a method authoring tool and process asset library to help you implement measured improvement of your enterprise, systems engineering or software delivery processes.