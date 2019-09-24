Home Business automation ELM IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management: Resources
Jumpstart your ELM journey with our digital library
An introduction to IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management® 7 reasons to select ELM

When and why to choose IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management.

 IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management solution brief

Get a quick understanding on the available applications for the product and software development process.
Events and webinars Connecting the dots

How to achieve engineering integrity and effective collaboration though digital thread.

 Unlocking efficiency

Software automation and code generation in MBSE.

 Agile systems engineering

Accelerating projects with early validation and model-based testing.

 IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management 7.0.3

Discover the latest enhancements in ELM 7.0.3 for efficient system and software development.

 Navigating the MBSE landscape

An Introduction to model-based systems engineering (MBSE).

 Mastering the method

Streamline systems engineering with Harmony MBE.

 Unleashing the power of systems design in product development

Check what’s new in Rhapsody 10.0 and learn how to deliver higher quality systems and software faster.

 Streamlining aviation systems & software compliance

Learn how digital systems and software engineering practices based on the IBM ELM platform support the compliance industry practices.

Streamlining medical device development: Integrated compliance, quality, and agility

Boost transparency and traceability across the development process and better understand how changes can cascade and impact the entire system under development.

Demos and other videos

Digital thread demo

Enable complete traceability throughout the entire lifecycle of requirements, design, and test data.

MBSE demo

IBM Systems Design provides the tools needed for engineering teams to embrace MBSE and bridge the gap between requirements and product testing.

 Managing complexity in the public sector

Adapt, rethink and reimagine the way you work to innovate faster than ever.

 Insightful engineering at enterprise scale

Achieve compliance at enterprise scale.

 Automotive compliance

Compliance is adherence to industry and legal requirements, impacting processes, tools and people. Find out where to start.
Analyst reports How to fuel the digital engine driving product development

Discover the integrated solution for global teams, optimizing hardware and software development.
Solution briefs IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management

Get a quick understanding on how this solution can improve effectiveness of planners, schedulers and supervisors.

Documentation and support IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management documentation

Your one-stop-shop for documentations, support, APIs, articles, blogs and many more.

 IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management education

Discover the multiple trainings available for ELM, certifications, as well as the diverse role-based learning collections.

 IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management support

Access this webpage for support documents, application module help, configuration help, industry solutions and many more.

Case studies Lumen Freedom

Standardizing the engineering lifecycle management onto a common platform.

 Deploying Alliance Ground Surveillance

How can complex engineering development environments be managed to meet tight deadlines?

 Danske Bank

Driving competitive differentiation in banking.

 Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited

Ushering in Industry 4.0 with an agile approach to systems engineering and reducing development costs by 30%.

 Rail Projects Victoria (RPV)

Coordinating nearly 7,000 construction workers and hundreds of civil engineers, archaeologists and electricians.

 Sustainable vehicle development

Sustainable vehicles begin with design, requiring OEMs to meet client expectations and reassess manufacturing for end-to-end sustainability.
White papers and ebooks Digital transformation of engineering through DOORS

Gain transparency, minimize rework and increase reusability

 Ditch the documents

Better products through better requirements management.

 Minimize risk with test management

Improved quality through better test management

 Bring teams together

Improve productivity across dispersed teams

 Adopt AUTOSAR specifications more easily

Deliver advanced automotive features with AUTOSAR – no experts required.
