Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited

We’re in the middle of an industrial revolution. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, or Industry 4.0, is the next step in manufacturing. It’s the digital transformation of traditional manufacturing, and it involves adding automation, smart technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) to manufacturing equipment, resulting in smart machines that can collaborate, self-diagnose problems and fix themselves.

ASTRI was founded in 2000 to promote Hong Kong’s competitiveness in technology-based industries through applied research. The Cyber-Physical Systems department at ASTRI is dedicated to using MBSE to design, synthesize and validate mission-critical systems for smart factories in the Industry 4.0 era. The department creates solutions that help its manufacturing customers optimize the entire engineering life cycle to shorten time to market, reduce development costs and enhance quality standards.



“I think digitalization is the key word for enabling Industry 4.0,” says Dr. T. John Koo, Director of Cyber-Physical Systems at ASTRI. “The digital world has enabled many great creations in the information technology domain, but digitalization for manufacturing means that it is time to really connect the physical world with the digital one.”



However, while adding the digital technology to manufacturing equipment brings many benefits, it also introduces new challenges. Manufacturers can’t afford to shut down an assembly line to fix a bug in the equipment’s software or to troubleshoot a network failure. ASTRI wanted to find a way to more effectively iterate on the development of smart equipment that its manufacturing customers need to optimize operations, improve quality, increase productivity and address the rising costs of manufacturing.

