IBM® Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody® (Rational Rhapsody) and its family of products offers a proven solution for modeling and systems design activities that allows you to manage the complexity many organizations face with product and systems development. Rhapsody is part of the IBM Engineering portfolio that provides a collaborative design development, and test environment for systems engineers that supports UML, SysML, UAF as well as AUTOSAR import and export capabilities. The solution also allows for control of defense frameworks (DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM) and helps accelerate industry standards such as DO-178, DO-178B/C and ISO 26262.