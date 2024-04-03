Home Business automation ELM Rhapsody IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody
Deliver higher-quality systems and software faster with trustworthy modelling, seamless simulation, production code generation, and digital thread across domains.
Start your free Trial MBSE drives successful innovation
System Design Rhapsody dashboards
What can Rhapsody do for you?

IBM® Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody® (Rational Rhapsody) and its family of products offers a proven solution for modeling and systems design activities that allows you to manage the complexity many organizations face with product and systems development. Rhapsody is part of the IBM Engineering portfolio that provides a collaborative design development, and test environment for systems engineers that supports UML, SysML, UAF as well as AUTOSAR import and export capabilities. The solution also allows for control of defense frameworks (DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM) and helps accelerate industry standards such as DO-178, DO-178B/C and ISO 26262.
Unleashing the power of systems design in product development

Check what’s new in Rhapsody 10.0 and learn how to deliver higher quality systems and software faster.
Benefits Offers continuous validation

Get continuous validation through rapid simulation, prototyping and execution to address errors earlier when they are less costly to fix.

 Provides automatic consistency checking

Use automatic consistency checking to enhance agility and improve reuse with collaboration to reduce both recurring and non-recurring costs.

 Collaborate with your engineering team

Share, collaborate and review your engineering lifecycle artifacts created with Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody or design tools, like Mathworks Simulink, with the extended engineering team.

 Ease of use

Streamline the design experience with a modern UX that enables you to tailor the tool interface to your specific needs and preferences, facilitating easier model visualization.
Key features of IBM Rhapsody products Analyze and elaborate project requirements

The software automatically creates systems specifications, interface design documents and systems test cases using SysML, UML, UAF, as well as AUTOSAR import and export capability.

 Rapidly move from design to implementation

It offers a low-cost integrated software engineering environment to graphically architect C++, C or Java applications using UML.

 Automate design reviews and generate documentation

Rhapsody - Model Manager helps cross-discipline teams collaborate, share, review and manage designs and models using a central repository with web-based access. Suppliers and customers can access information through a web client. The software automates design reviews with stakeholders to facilitate the communication of requirements, speed decision-making and improve quality. You can create comprehensive documentation for specifications, communication, compliance and reporting.

 Prototype, simulate and execute designs for early validation

Rhapsody - Designer for Systems Engineers includes all the capabilities of Rhapsody Architect for Systems Engineers plus allows you to prototype, simulate and execute designs for early validation of requirements, architecture and behavior. It is a model-based systems engineering (MBSE) environment using the industry-standard SysML and UML. It helps you adapt to changing customer requirements, improves productivity and reduces time-to-market with advanced validation and simulation.

 Work in an embedded, real-time agile engineering environment

Rhapsody - Developer offers an embedded and real-time agile software engineering environment with full application generation for C++, C, Java and Ada (including MISRA-C and MISRA-C++). It also provides rapid prototyping and simulation for design-level debugging, automated build generation for continuous integration and support for safety-critical software lifecycle—in addition to the capabilities of IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody (Rational Rhapsody) - Architect for Software.

 Enable seamless integration of the AUTOSAR standard

IBM Rhapsody Model-Driven Development (MDD) includes the AUTOSAR Extension. This powerful combination accelerates and simplifies the automotive software development process, allowing developers to focus on creating robust and efficient applications that meet today's demanding industry requirements.
Options
Systems design Rhapsody Systems Engineering

A cloud native, web based solution built on SysML V2 for systems engineering teams.

 Learn more
Software design                Architect for Systems Engineers

A low-cost systems engineering environment that lets you analyze and elaborate requirements, make architecture trade-offs and document designs.

 Learn more
Software design Designer for Systems Engineers

All the capabilities of Architect for Systems Engineers, plus allows you to prototype, simulate and execute designs for early validation.

 Learn more
Software design Architect for Software

A low-cost integrated software engineering environment to graphically architect C++, C or Java™ applications using UML.

 Learn more
Software design Developer

An embedded and real-time agile software engineering environment with full application generation for C++, C, Java and Ada (including MISRA-C and MISRA-C++).

 Learn more
Software design Developer

A cloud native, web based solution for systems engineering teams.

 Learn more
Request pricing today.

Case study

ASTRI reduced development costs by 30%
Resources IBM Engineering MBSE product demo video

IBM Systems Design provides the tools needed for engineering teams to embrace MBSE and bridge the gap between requirements and product testing.

 Product documentation

Find answers quickly in IBM product documentation.

 Hardware requirements

Hardware requirements for IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody (Rational Rhapsody) can be found here.
Take the next step

Get started with a free trial or book a meeting with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody.

 Start your free Trial