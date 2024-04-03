IBM® Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody® (Rational Rhapsody) and its family of products offers a proven solution for modeling and systems design activities that allows you to manage the complexity many organizations face with product and systems development. Rhapsody is part of the IBM Engineering portfolio that provides a collaborative design development, and test environment for systems engineers that supports UML, SysML, UAF as well as AUTOSAR import and export capabilities. The solution also allows for control of defense frameworks (DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM) and helps accelerate industry standards such as DO-178, DO-178B/C and ISO 26262.
Check what’s new in Rhapsody 10.0 and learn how to deliver higher quality systems and software faster.
Get continuous validation through rapid simulation, prototyping and execution to address errors earlier when they are less costly to fix.
Use automatic consistency checking to enhance agility and improve reuse with collaboration to reduce both recurring and non-recurring costs.
Share, collaborate and review your engineering lifecycle artifacts created with Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody or design tools, like Mathworks Simulink, with the extended engineering team.
Streamline the design experience with a modern UX that enables you to tailor the tool interface to your specific needs and preferences, facilitating easier model visualization.
The software automatically creates systems specifications, interface design documents and systems test cases using SysML, UML, UAF, as well as AUTOSAR import and export capability.
It offers a low-cost integrated software engineering environment to graphically architect C++, C or Java applications using UML.
Rhapsody - Model Manager helps cross-discipline teams collaborate, share, review and manage designs and models using a central repository with web-based access. Suppliers and customers can access information through a web client. The software automates design reviews with stakeholders to facilitate the communication of requirements, speed decision-making and improve quality. You can create comprehensive documentation for specifications, communication, compliance and reporting.
Rhapsody - Designer for Systems Engineers includes all the capabilities of Rhapsody Architect for Systems Engineers plus allows you to prototype, simulate and execute designs for early validation of requirements, architecture and behavior. It is a model-based systems engineering (MBSE) environment using the industry-standard SysML and UML. It helps you adapt to changing customer requirements, improves productivity and reduces time-to-market with advanced validation and simulation.
Rhapsody - Developer offers an embedded and real-time agile software engineering environment with full application generation for C++, C, Java and Ada (including MISRA-C and MISRA-C++). It also provides rapid prototyping and simulation for design-level debugging, automated build generation for continuous integration and support for safety-critical software lifecycle—in addition to the capabilities of IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody (Rational Rhapsody) - Architect for Software.
IBM Rhapsody Model-Driven Development (MDD) includes the AUTOSAR Extension. This powerful combination accelerates and simplifies the automotive software development process, allowing developers to focus on creating robust and efficient applications that meet today's demanding industry requirements.
A cloud native, web based solution built on SysML V2 for systems engineering teams.
A low-cost systems engineering environment that lets you analyze and elaborate requirements, make architecture trade-offs and document designs.
All the capabilities of Architect for Systems Engineers, plus allows you to prototype, simulate and execute designs for early validation.
A low-cost integrated software engineering environment to graphically architect C++, C or Java™ applications using UML.
An embedded and real-time agile software engineering environment with full application generation for C++, C, Java and Ada (including MISRA-C and MISRA-C++).
A cloud native, web based solution for systems engineering teams.
IBM Systems Design provides the tools needed for engineering teams to embrace MBSE and bridge the gap between requirements and product testing.
Find answers quickly in IBM product documentation.
Hardware requirements for IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody (Rational Rhapsody) can be found here.