To better support its large community of internal developers—which includes 1700 installations of IDz and just under 1000 active mainframe developers, with at least 500 unique users daily—and to ensure a stable and reliable IBM Z development platform, Danske Bank upgraded to the latest IBM Application Delivery Foundation for z/OS (ADFz).

Based on a continuous delivery model, ADFz delivers incremental enhancements throughout the year. The complete set of core tools in ADFz is designed to boost efficiency in creating and maintaining applications for IBM z/OS® environments and includes IBM Developer for z/OS, IBM Debug for z/OS, IBM Fault Analyzer for z/OS, IBM File Manager for z/OS, and IBM Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS.

“What’s great about these IBM solutions is that almost everything we need to deliver software rapidly is in one interface,” says Jensen. “We can handle the whole IBM Z software lifecycle in a user-friendly environment that is quickly accessible to developers new to IBM Z. This promotes greater speed and efficiency, and helps bridge the gap between development for z/OS and for other platforms.”

Danske Bank developed its own unit test tool, integrated into its IBM Developer for z/OS environment, enabling a seamless flow from development through test cases, unit testing, the addition of business logic, and finally the transition into production.

“The whole analysis and debugging process is faster and more intuitive in IBM Developer for z/OS, with easy access to new tools that we developed,” says Jensen. “Our ‘Application Diagnostic Systems’ tool uses the Fault Analyzer API to extract system dumps from the mainframe and open them directly in the IDE to see the current state and history of the program in production, check criticality and whether you can make changes, and add comments to flag any issues.”

Schade adds, “We continue to work closely with the IBM labs, inspiring them to incorporate our homegrown functionality into the IBM tools. It’s a great two-way relationship, and we appreciate the cooperation.”

While core transactions and customer information reside on the IBM Z platform, front-end services often sit on other platforms. By offering similar graphical environments to manage development and testing on both sides, Danske Bank is helping to reduce potential obstacles to collaboration.

“We have also migrated our COBOL and PL/1 code from old repositories into IBM Engineering Workflow Management,” comments Jensen. “This makes it easier to attract a new generation of developers to work with tried-and-trusted functionality without the culture shock of working on green screens! It’s all intuitive to use.”

Schade adds, “I’m really proud of where we are right now. Everything on the mainframe that can be integrated into IDz is easily available. Even some of the processes in the IBM tools have been adopted or adapted to speed up the development process. Our mainframe developers can get really far in IDz with just a few clicks.”

The tools within ADFz play a key role in keeping the IBM Z landscape performing optimally at all times, as Jensen explains: “We use the IBM tools to monitor the performance and availability of everything from the back-end CICS systems through to the development landscapes. Discovering dependencies makes it easier to stay compliant. Looking at the distributed space, we have many different CI/CD tools and over a thousand different pipelines and setups that may need to change in order to stay compliant. Adopting one way of working may be restrictive in some ways, but it offers advantages in terms of compliance and control.