When applications abnormally end (ABEND) it is crucial to understand the root-cause. IBM Fault Analyzer for z/OS can discover ABENDs faster, more confidently, and in less time by automatically harvesting real-time information of the ABEND and its environment at the time of failure. Our analysis engine will deliver real-time information on your CICS®, WebSphere® MQ, IMS™ and Db2® environments.



