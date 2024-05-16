IBM Fault Analyzer for z/OS® helps developers analyze and fix application and system failures.
When applications abnormally end (ABEND) it is crucial to understand the root-cause. IBM Fault Analyzer for z/OS can discover ABENDs faster, more confidently, and in less time by automatically harvesting real-time information of the ABEND and its environment at the time of failure. Our analysis engine will deliver real-time information on your CICS®, WebSphere® MQ, IMS™ and Db2® environments.
IBM Fault Analyzer for z/OS detailed system requirements
Developers and operators don’t have to interpret complex low-level system records or error messages. A single fault analysis report can describe why and where an ABEND occurred.
User can perform fault reanalysis in batch or interactive mode. Use batch to free up the TSO session for others. Remain in interactive mode to review storage area, source code, or CICS ABEND info.
Captured decades of experience from leading software architects, developers, and testers into our powerful analysis engine. We’re enabling teams to make decisions more confidently and instantly.
When you develop, test, and triage new and existing applications with intelligent tools your productively skyrockets. Reduce risks and associated costs from application failures.
ABENDs lead to increased downtime and loss of productivity. Roll back code in production while you fix mistakes in the development environment. Get back to scale quicker than before.
Application failures will undoubtedly occur. But they don’t have to keep you down. Faster diagnosis means interruptions stay at a minimum while your end user’s experience remains at a maximum.
We offer enhanced support for your most commonly used languages: Enterprise COBOL, Enterprise PL/I, IBM Java for z/OS, Assembler, C/C++.
Real-time analysis for on-the-fly ABEND identification. And later reanalysis in batch or interactive mode.
We offer comprehensive coverage for all your critical subsystems: DB2, IMS, z/OS, CICS Transaction Server, UNIX System Services, and others.
With interactive reanalysis you can review expanded error messages and relevant failure codes. You can even access application-specific messages and codes, along with source statement information for precision fault analysis.
Work in your preferred interface: ISPF 3270, Eclipse-based GUI plug-in, or Web Interface. Now you get to decide how best to analyze ABENDs.
Even those lacking TSO logon capabilities can review and analyze ABEND history files with ease. Share insights with users across the organization.
Discover how to analyze and correct application and system failures with IBM Fault Analyzer for z/OS. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z and LinuxONE representative.