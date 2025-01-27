IBM Z Education and Training

Get the mainframe skills that you need to make the most of your investment in IBM Z servers and software
Why invest in mainframe skills?

IBM Z® provides a security-rich, resilient and agile IT platform to help drive your digital transformation. IBM offers customized training, certification and hands-on experience so you can make the most of your investment in this technology.

Learn how IBM is collaborating with the academic community, clients and partners to build the next generation of talent.

 
What is a mainframe?

Mainframes are critical to commercial databases, transaction servers and applications that require high resiliency, security and agility.
Take an interactive tour of IBM mainframes
Build mainframe skills Get started
Get hands-on experience, develop valuable skills and earn digital badges. No prior knowledge required.
Mainframe Skills Depot
Experience hands-on content and labs and earn industry-recognized badges and credit certifications to build in-demand skills.
Start coding
Take advantage of tutorials, code patterns, learning series and more.
Become an administrator
Start your career as an administrator with this collection of learning assets.
Modernize applications
Learn how to update apps using the latest technologies and deliver changes at the speed of business.
Architect applications
Learn how to architect enterprise workloads and integrate them with your hybrid multicloud.
Transform DevOps
Optimize every phase of DevOps projects with this rich collection of technical enablement materials.
Apprenticeship accelerator program
Take advantage of our no-charge apprenticeship accelerator program to train new collar talent.
Find all IBM Z systems training
IBM Z Global Student Hub 
Explore careers

Students can explore enterprise computing careers and prepare for the future of work in our community hub. You’ll find a wealth of resources including blogs, discussions, events, videos and a rich library of technical articles and tutorials. Join over 4,000 members, who are getting a head start on a career path with IBM Z systems.

 Join the Student Hub
IBM z/OS training Get certified
Take the IBM z/OS® Mainframe Practitioner badge program featuring hands-on labs experience with a live IBM Z system.
Learn about z/OS
Watch educational videos that cover IBM Z basics and the IBM z/OS operating system.
Earn z/OS certificates
Get certifications from experienced instructors of the Institute for Data Center Professionals.
Teach mainframe skills
Course materials

A comprehensive library of presentations, labs and hands-on exercises that can help you gain essential skills.

Explore Enterprise Computing Kickstart Academic cloud

Resources that academics and students can access z/OS at no charge for teaching and research purposes.

Register for IBM Z Academic Cloud Educator hub

The one-stop destination for IBM Z educators to collaborate and find resources.

Join the educator hub
Get hands-on experience

Challenge your students with compelling hands-on workshops and hackathons focused on IBM Z systems technologies. These immersive sessions give students the opportunity to gain industry-critical skills, work directly with IBM Z technologies and win prizes.

Reach out today to find out how to get started.

 Contact us