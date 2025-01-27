IBM Z Education and Training

IBM Z® provides a security-rich, resilient and agile IT platform to help drive your digital transformation. IBM offers customized training, certification and hands-on experience so you can make the most of your investment in this technology.
Learn how IBM is collaborating with the academic community, clients and partners to build the next generation of talent.
Mainframes are critical to commercial databases, transaction servers and applications that require high resiliency, security and agility.
Students can explore enterprise computing careers and prepare for the future of work in our community hub. You’ll find a wealth of resources including blogs, discussions, events, videos and a rich library of technical articles and tutorials. Join over 4,000 members, who are getting a head start on a career path with IBM Z systems.
A comprehensive library of presentations, labs and hands-on exercises that can help you gain essential skills.
Resources that academics and students can access z/OS at no charge for teaching and research purposes.
The one-stop destination for IBM Z educators to collaborate and find resources.
Challenge your students with compelling hands-on workshops and hackathons focused on IBM Z systems technologies. These immersive sessions give students the opportunity to gain industry-critical skills, work directly with IBM Z technologies and win prizes.
Reach out today to find out how to get started.