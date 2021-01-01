Whether you are new to IT and the mainframe or want to expand your skills, the Mainframe Skills Depot makes choosing your learning path simple by organizing learning by three primary job roles:

Mainframe System Administrator: Learn how to ensure the uptime, performance, resources and security of a mainframe with skills such as CICS, Db2, IMS and more.

Mainframe Application Developer: Discover how to maintain, enhance and support applications for your enterprise with skills including COBOL, Java, Python and more.

Modernization Architect: Integrate mainframe applications into the broader enterprise and modernize the existing application landscape. Learn proven patterns and capabilities to integrate AI, APIs, DevOps tooling and real-time information sharing among other application modernization techniques.