Access over 700 hours of self-paced IBM Z® learning content. Experience hands-on content and labs and earn industry-recognized badges and credit certifications to build in-demand skills.
Whether you are new to IT and the mainframe or want to expand your skills, the Mainframe Skills Depot makes choosing your learning path simple by organizing learning by three primary job roles:
As the technology that powers the world’s economy, mainframe is even more relevant in today’s multicloud era and there is a sustained need for skilled people.
Turn-key training for career seekers and enterprises
Modernize your Toolkit
Learn about digital badges to demonstrate your unique skills