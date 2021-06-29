What is a mainframe?

Designed in 1937, the Harvard Mark I, or IBM Automatic Sequence Controlled Calculator (link resides outside ibm.com), holds the distinction as the first mainframe computer. The US Navy Bureau of Ships used this machine during the last part of World War II for military purposes to quickly solve math problems.

In 1951, the Eckert-Mauchly Computer Corporation (EMCC) began building the first commercial mainframe, UNIVAC (link resides outside ibm.com). Soon after, in 1953, IBM introduced its first mainframe designed for commercial business use—the IBM Model 701 Electronic Data Processing Machine. The company’s first electronic computer, the 701 was about 25 times to 50 times faster than its predecessors, with rapid advancements in computing power, memory capacity and smaller size.

Other US manufacturers of large-scale commercial computers during the 1950s included Burroughs, Datamatic, GE, RCA and Philco.

The first modern mainframe, the IBM System/360, hit the market in 1964. Within two years, the System/360 dominated the mainframe computer market as the industry standard. Prior to this machine, software had to be custom-written for each new machine and there were no commercial software companies. The System/360 separated software from hardware and for the first time, software that is written for one machine could run on any other machine in the line.

While many associate virtualization with cloud computing, commercial virtualization technology started on the mainframe as a way to logically divide system resources to be shared among a large group of users. Before virtualization, mainframe IT professionals used keypunches, batch jobs and a single OS to carry out IT operations. In 1964, IBM launched the CP/CMS. This lightweight single-user operating system contained the first hypervisor that created virtual machines (VMs), which virtualized the underlying hardware—increasing efficiency and reducing costs.

Introduced in 1970, the IBM System/370 marked IBM’s first departure from magnetic iron ferrite core technology to silicon memory chips to store data and instructions since they produced faster operating speeds and required much less space. Six months after System/370 launched, the phrase “Silicon Valley” first appeared in print in an issue of Electronic News.

Other significant manufacturers in the mainframe market during the 70s and 80s include Fujitsu, Hewlett-Packard, Hitachi, Honeywell, RCA, Siemens and Sperry Univac. During this time, the mainframe industry continued to advance with smaller machines, I/O performance improvements, more significant memory and multiple processors, allowing their functionality and capacity to grow.

In the 1990s, as the use of the personal computer and other technologies accelerated, some analysts predicted the end of the mainframe. In 1991, InfoWorld analyst Stewart Alsop famously said, “I predict that the last mainframe will be unplugged on March 15, 1996.”

Yet the mainframe use survives as a core IT infrastructure across industries. In April 2022, IBM unveiled the latest generation of the IBM zSeries—the z16, featuring the IBM Telum™ processor with industry-first, on-chip integrated accelerators to predict and automate with AI at unprecedented speed and scale (and with extremely low latency).