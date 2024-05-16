IBM® Data Set Commander for z/OS® is a software product that provides enhanced productivity and automated functionality to z/OS-based data set operations. It delivers interactive and batch capabilities for working with partitioned data sets (PDS), partitioned data sets extended (PDSE) and their members to improve IT productivity.
Data Set Commander has 3 components:
Data Set Commander also exploits z/OS support for PDSE V2 and PDSE member generations.
Summary of features and enhancements for Data Set Commander for z/OS
Manage, monitor and manipulate your PDSs and PDSEs and their members with a broad set of productive tools, both online and batch.
Take advantage of functions such as automatic PDS compression and directory expansion, plus search capabilities for volumes, data sets, members and text within members.
Use automation to do more with less. For example, monitor LLA events and automatically direct the z/OS LLA facility to refresh the LLA directory entries of all updated LLA-managed members.
The interactive component is an integrated interface to ISPF that adds capabilities to most major ISPF functions. Get enhanced commands, shortcuts, navigational and productivity enhancements and History Lists for managing recently accessed data sets and members. Object List (OLIST) functionality helps you manage lists of libraries matching selection criteria such as name patterns, object type and others. You can also search for volumes, data sets, members and text within members.
The batch component enhances the IBM IEBCOPY utility, providing capabilities that help system and application programmers manipulate partitioned and sequential data sets. Empty and compress a physical sequential data set, a PDS or a PDSE and delete, rename and add alias names to members. Copy, delete and recover PDSE member generations. You can also recover deleted PDS members and create or import a DSC-managed list of member titles for a PDS or PDSE.
The monitor component automatically refreshes the Library Lookaside (LLA) directory entries and Virtual Lookaside Facility (VLF) objects of updated LLA-managed members to minimize I/O activity. Synchronize LLA cache and updated directory entries during DSC Monitor startup and LLA group activation, and see names of members with directory entries that are out of sync with LLA. The monitor component includes a menu-driven operator interface.
Audit capabilities let you generate System Management Facility (SMF) records automatically when copying PDS to PDS or sequential data sets to PDS. Filter SMF records to select which records to track and which ones not to track.
Display a member list with all member generations from which users can browse, edit, copy, delete and restore PDSE member generations. A CLONE command facilitates the conversion of PDS to PDSE to take advantage of PDSE automatic space reuse capability. Support other z/OS PDSE enhancements such as improved space utilization and read performance, reduced CPU usage and reduced I/O.
IBM z/OS 2.1 or later operating systems is required for the installation and operation of Data Set Commander 9.1.
Installing Data Set Commander does not require an IPL or authorized mode. Since Data Set Commander is invoked through libraries pointed to by the TSO LOGON procedure or CLIST, you can install it on a system-wide basis or only for selected programmers.
