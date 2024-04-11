IBM® GDPS® is a family of disaster recovery and resiliency software for IBM Z®. It manages the storage subsystem and remote copy configuration across heterogeneous platforms, automates IBM Parallel Sysplex® operational tasks and performs failure recovery from a single point of control.
To ensure IT resiliency, you need to recover rapidly from any outages with no or minimal impact. To help achieve this, IBM offers GDPS, a collection of offerings that uses clustering, server management, storage replication and automation to minimize downtime of the IBM Z platform.
Summary of features introduced with GDPS 4.7
Maintain the availability of your applications by masking disk outages caused by disk maintenance or failures.
Enable zero or minimal data loss in the event of a disaster with continuous 24x7 data replication.
During an outage, seamlessly move production to an alternative site with minimal human intervention.
Automatically identify and recover your business in the event of a data breach or cyberattack.
Situate your data centers anywhere in the world to avoid reliance on a single location.
Easily demonstrate regulatory compliance by moving production between data centers.
Use synchronous replication, asynchronous replication or a combination of both to address your business needs.
Remove error-prone manual processes by automating operational tasks with simple, yet powerful, orchestration.
Monitor your mainframe resiliency posture in real-time from a single point of control to detect any deviations.
Create secured, tamper-proof backups stored in a security-rich, isolated environment to enable automated recovery from cyberattacks or data breaches.
Support for multiple, geographically dispersed, active data centers in an "active-active" configuration with workload balancing between sites.
Support for the full IBM Z platform, including z/OS®, Linux® on Z, z/VM®, KVM and guest virtual machines.
Provides automation, synchronous replication (Metro Mirror) and HyperSwap and is tightly integrated with Parallel Sysplex.
Orchestrates the recovery of systems that are using asynchronous replication (Global Mirror).
Combines the local near-continuous availability of GDPS Metro with the unlimited distance recovery options provided by GDPS Global.
Near real-time replication to update data to a second instance of a workload and to manage the distribution of work across both.
Enables secure point-in-time copies of the critical source data and helps restore corrupted or deleted data.
Keep mission-critical applications up and running 24x7x365
Designed for continuous availability and rapid disaster recovery, IBM Z (with GDPS) provides industry-leading resiliency to protect your business from downtime.
GDPS LCP Manager is a core component of the IBM Z Cyber Vault solution, integrated into the backbone of your Z infrastructure.
Learn how to integrate Linux on IBM Z under z/VM® in a GDPS environment to provide continuous availability and disaster recovery.
Explore courses from IBM and LearnQuest to develop your GDPS skills. Earn a GDPS Fundamentals badge by completing the fundamentals course that provides foundational knowledge needed for on-the-job expertise.
Get an overview of the IBM GDPS active/active (GDPS/AA) offering and the role it plays in delivering a business IT resilience solution.
Features of release 4.7 include the new Dual Control mode for LCP Manager, further enhancements to Role-Based Security and various enhancements to GDPS Link Management.
Features of release 4.6 include the GDPS Reconfiguration Wizard, enhanced support for Role-Based Security and significant updates to LCP Manager.
Features of release 4.5 include a GDPS Enterprise Portal to view multiple GDPS environments, logical corruption protection enhancements and dynamic management of PPRC links.
Learn about disaster recovery and high availability for Linux on IBM Z using GDPS and IBM Z System Automation.
General availability: March 2021
End of service: March 2024
General availability: March 2022
End of service: March 2025
General availability: March 2023
End of service: March 2026
General availability: March 2024
End of service: March 2027
Installation services include: Synchronous Metro Mirror, Peer-to-Peer Remote Copy (PPRC), Asynchronous Extended Remote Copy (XRC), Asynchronous Global Mirror (GM) disk data mirroring and software-based replication via IBM InfoSphere Data Replication for z/OS (for Db2®, IMS and VSAM data using the GDPS Continuous Availability solution).
Disk replication protocols: GDPS is designed to work with Metro Mirror (PPRC), z/OS Global Mirror (XRC) or Global Mirror disk replication protocols supported by the DS8000 family and made available to vendors. Some disk features require specific commands to be sent to the disk subsystem.