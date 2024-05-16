Advanced debugging of composite applications for all your z/OS environments
IBM Debug for z/OS® offers debugging and code coverage for z/OS applications written in COBOL, PL/I, C/C++ and Assembler.
IBM Debug for z/OS, the traditional z/OS debugging product, is powered by the IBM z/OS Debugger and provides a 3270 user interface and remote debugging through Eclipse. Additional z/OS Debugger capabilities and client options are available in IBM Developer for z/OS, and IBM Developer for z/OS Enterprise Edition.
Enable developers to examine, monitor, and control the execution of programs in context while testing and debugging.
Use code coverage combined with code coverage results to optimize your testing resources.
Ease grasp of complex z/OS applications with visual debug.
Provides extensive subsystem support including environments such as Batch, CICS®, IMS, Db2®, z/OS Unix and TSO -- for day one support of the latest hardware, compilers, z/OS, CICS, IMS, Db2 and batch. This includes the ability to debug 64 bit applications and modules optimized with IBM Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS.
Offers both client initiated and automated (headless) code coverage collection and the ability to view and combine code coverage results.
Monitor variables, registers, memory and expressions.
Set breakpoints at statements, programs and conditions, run until a breakpoint is reached, view and change the values of variables and storage and much more.
Measure the effectiveness of your automated testing by using code coverage in conjunction with IBM Z Virtual Test Platform or the ZUnit capability of IBM Developer for z/OS.
Simplify system test activities with IBM Debug for z/OS or IBM Developer for z/OS Enterprise Edition used in conjunction with the Rational Integration Tester beta to enable virtualization of Db2 calls.
For debugging using a traditional 3270 user interface, use IBM Debug for z/OS or IBM Developer for z/OS Enterprise Edition.
Visual debug, available through IBM Developer for z/OS, IBM Developer for z/OS Enterprise Edition, or IBM Wazi Developer, provides a graphical view of program execution flow, including the current execution path, plus features like setting breakpoints from the source editor. This extends the basic debugging with Eclipse IDE offered by IBM Debug for z/OS.
