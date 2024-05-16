IBM ZVTP provides a revolutionary testing technology that enables the developer to test the z/OS® application in isolation using a record and playback model. This allows for an early application integration test where more complex program flows are tested before code is delivered to full integration test.

Included with ZVTP is an automation framework with artifacts to develop automation for z/OS hybrid applications. With these solutions, organizations can realize the benefits of continuous, automated testing, enabling them to improve quality and achieve the full potential of cross-platform DevOps.