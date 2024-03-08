IBM Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS

Optimize COBOL performance without recompilation, source code migration or performance tuning
IBM® Automatic Binary Optimizer (ABO) for z/OS® technology optimizes COBOL program modules to improve performance without source recompilation. It optimizes directly from the binary code inside the program modules, which ensures the program logic remains precisely the same.
Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS fully supports the IBM Z® platform and helps reduce processing time, CPU usage and operating costs for running business-critical COBOL applications. ABO-optimized modules maintain strict compatibility with the original modules, behave the same way and are more cost-effective to run.
ABO is complementary to the IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS compiler. Use Enterprise COBOL to optimize COBOL application modules under active development or maintenance while using ABO to optimize the remaining modules to maximize the ROI of your IBM Z platform.
ABO directly optimizes COBOL modules without the need to recompile the source. Optimized modules have comparable performance as the modules recompiled with Enterprise COBOL 6.
ABO-optimized modules maintain strict functional compatibility, cutting cycle time and testing effort. Use ABO Assistant to accelerate evaluation and deployment.
Modernize business-critical applications using ABO to optimize their performance on IBM Z. ABO helps reduce operating costs and maximize hardware ROI with significantly less testing effort.
Optimizes COBOL programs to run on latest IBM Z servers without source code recompilation. The optimized modules that ABO produces will run faster but will have the same behavior as the original COBOL modules.
Use the ABO SCAN=Y option to get information about each module.
Can optimize CSECTs within program modules that were generated by COBOL compilers.
The ABO Assistant is a suite of tools to automate the main parts of finding and optimizing your top CPU consuming COBOL applications. It analyzes data to prepare optimized modules for deployment.
The IBM Run Time Instrumentation (RTI) Profiler collects and reports on the execution time CPU performance characteristics of your batch z/OS and CICS® applications.
Optimized modules are supported by IBM Debug for z/OS, Fault Analyzer for z/OS and Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS which are included in Application Delivery Foundation for z/OS (ADFz).
Experience the power of ABO today with a no-charge 90-day license. No installation is required.
Install ABO at your site with a no-charge 90-day license.
Get a fully functional licensed product for production use with world-class IBM support.
Optimized modules run on z/OS 2.3 and later operating systems.
Optimized modules run on all models of IBM z14®, IBM z15® and IBM z16™ servers.
See supported z/OS versions for using RTI profiled in batch or in CICS.
Discover how ABO enables BBVA Francés to enhance the processing power of their IBM Z server, boosting its performance.
Discover how UnipolSai Assicurazioni uses ABO to get the maximum value out of their IBM Z platform and how it allows their legacy applications to harness the latest hardware facilities.
Discover how ABO helped Taiyo Life obtain 20% CPU time reduction on their IBM Z server, greatly improving their response time to customers and exceeding expectations.
Discover how ABO helped a large Asian bank optimize modules, which preserved the original program behavior while improving its performance.
Learn about ABO Assistant, which is designed to simplify ABO evaluation and accelerate the deployment of ABO-optimized modules.
Learn how to use ABO Assistant with the JCL to run your COBOL applications.
Explore the business value, features, practical implementation and best practices of ABO.
See a complete list of the latest releases, refreshes, fix packs and interim fixes sorted by version.
Submit, view, vote and comment on ideas to improve ABO. Login with your IBMid or create a new one.
Get answers to the most commonly asked questions about this product.
Yes. Enterprise COBOL and ABO complement each other. Use Enterprise COBOL for new development, modernization, and maintenance. Use ABO to improve the performance of the modules that are not frequently updated or do not have a recompilation plan.
Yes. ABO 2.2 extends eligibility to optimize Enterprise COBOL 5 and 6 modules. This means you don’t have to change your development process. You can continue to recompile code that is under active development and let ABO optimize code you do not have plans to recompile.
Since ABO 2.1, the pricing metric was changed to execution-based terms. This means ABO is licensed based on capacity of the LPARs in which it runs, while optimized binaries can run anywhere on the system.
The COBOL compiler leverages the latest z/Architecture® to maximize hardware utilization, reduce CPU usage and improve performance of critical applications.
Enterprise tools for z/OS application development.
Advanced application Integration Testing early in the software development lifecycle.
