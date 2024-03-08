IBM Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS

Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS fully supports the IBM Z® platform and helps reduce processing time, CPU usage and operating costs for running business-critical COBOL applications. ABO-optimized modules maintain strict compatibility with the original modules, behave the same way and are more cost-effective to run.

ABO is complementary to the IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS compiler. Use Enterprise COBOL to optimize COBOL application modules under active development or maintenance while using ABO to optimize the remaining modules to maximize the ROI of your IBM Z platform.