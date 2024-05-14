Within the 31-month completion schedule allotted for AGS BattleLab, the Institute successfully completed all four phases of the project, including the final phase: an end-to-end test performance of AGS at the main operation base in Italy.

“In the project handover to the AGS forces, NATO indicated that they were very satisfied,” says Wierzbicki. “Implementing an engineering project with a complexity level similar to AGS BattleLab would not be possible without IBM Engineering tools and an experienced business partner like SmarterProcess.”

The direct linkage between NATO requirements and the AGS BattleLab database proved to be a key advantage in completing the project on schedule. “Reporting is vital for NATO and we had to report all changes. The tools gave me the opportunity to automate data collection and status reporting,” says Wierzbicki. “It became quite easy to generate the various number of reports on demand and it saved a lot of time.”

Meeting the 31-month project deadline was an even more impressive accomplishment considering that the first year of the project was consumed by the procurement process. “I took the decision to start the design process immediately, based on our confidence with the IBM Engineering requirements management tools,” says Sulkowski. “Pioneering design work was finished one month before the critical design review, which confirmed our concept and helped keep us on schedule.”

Recently, the Institute worked with NATO to provide familiarization training for the AGS system and is developing new opportunities to work with NATO and other multinational defense contractors. “Through our experience with AGS BattleLab, the Institute has improved the efficiency of our work,” says Sulkowski. “Based on this experience and the databases we developed with IBM DOORS and other tools, we can more easily calculate project requirements and propose excellent solutions for future users and subcontractors that cooperate with us.”

“Companies in the defense sector need to work together. They want to exchange information and be compliant in their collaboration,” says Chrabski. “Because IBM DOORS is becoming a standard in this sector, using this tool is becoming a big advantage, especially where security is so important and companies will not want to exchange this kind of information in the cloud.”

“This is a marvelous, very powerful tool that enables us to work with those responsible for project requirements and those responsible for acceptance criteria, without any ambiguity,” says Sulkowski. “This solution has become standard for project management at our Institute.”