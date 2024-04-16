The IBM Engineering Requirements Management DOORS® family offerings include the original DOORS product, as well as DOORS Next.

Our solutions use the power of AI to improve the quality of engineering requirements as you write them and help optimize communication and collaboration among teams and stakeholders to maximize productivity and quality. It enables you to capture, trace, analyze and manage changes to requirements while maintaining compliance to regulations and standards. With IBM’s Requirements solutions, you can improve the management of project scope and cost throughout your organization and supply chain.