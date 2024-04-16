Home Business automation ELM DOORS Family IBM Engineering Requirements Management
Manage requirements efficiently to reduce your development costs and speed time to market
Improve requirements management with a scalable solution

The IBM Engineering Requirements Management DOORS® family offerings include the original DOORS product, as well as DOORS Next.

Our solutions use the power of AI to improve the quality of engineering requirements as you write them and help optimize communication and collaboration among teams and stakeholders to maximize productivity and quality. It enables you to capture, trace, analyze and manage changes to requirements while maintaining compliance to regulations and standards. With IBM’s Requirements solutions, you can improve the management of project scope and cost throughout your organization and supply chain.

 Improve engineering efficiency
Gain transparency, minimize rework and increase reusability.
Ditch the documents

Better products through better requirements management
Benefits
Improve product quality

Capture, trace and analyze requirements for complex products and systems. Take control of your project costs with change and configuration management built directly into the requirements tool.

 Manage compliance

Manage traceability from requirements through testing, including engineering artifacts and software, across the entire product development lifecycle.

 Reduce cost

Minimize risk and improve performance to help your teams reduce development costs, accelerate time to market and lower the cost of quality.

 Reduce time to market with reuse

Reuse valuable engineering work by effectively managing product versions and variants. Create a baseline that enables consistent evolution of data across engineering disciplines. Use the baseline across variants and programs to maximize productivity and quality.

 Improve project agility with concurrent editing

Increase collaboration and project agility through concurrent editing, automated versioning and effective prioritization. Access requirements databases in real time across multiple users without conflict or disruption.

 Support requirements development

Drive software and systems engineering through the management of requirements in all forms of engineering domains, including systems engineering, agile, lean, SAFe®, continuous engineering and DevOps.
Features Define and organize
  • Specify a data model / types and attributes
  • Structure folders, modules and hierarchy
  • Filtering, views, tags
 Textual and graphical
  • Rich text
  • Glossary of terms
  • Graphical sketching, such as use cases, business processes
 Traceability
  • Links between artifacts
  • Graphical links explorer
 Collaboration, quality and review
  • Comments
  • Review and approval
  • Use of AI to improve requirements
  • Task management
  • Rapid team member on-boarding
 Configuration and variant management
  • Global configuration management and reuse
  • Baselines, change history
  • Change management
  • Multiple streams management
 Reporting and dashboard
  • Status and progress tracking
  • Customizable live dashboard
  • Real-time metrics and reports
  • Compliance and quality audit
This is a marvelous, very powerful tool that enables us to work with those responsible for project requirements and those responsible for acceptance criteria, without any ambiguity. Jaroslaw Sulkowsky Chief of C4ISR Systems Integration Air Force Institute of Technology-Poland When we started, we probably had a couple of hundred requirements. We have close to 10,000 requirements now. There is no way we could have managed that without switching to DOORS Next. David Eliott Systems Architect Lumen Freedom
Which option is right for you?
DOORS Next

A scalable web based solution to optimize communication and collaboration among teams and stakeholders to maximize productivity and quality. It enables you to capture, trace, analyze and manage changes to requirements while maintaining compliance to regulations and standards. With DOORS Next, you can improve the management of project scope and cost throughout your organization and supply chain.
DOORS

DOORS is a proven requirement management solution which has been successfully used by teams in complex, high-compliance, systems engineering programs in all industrial sectors for several decades. It provides mature capabilities, such as structured requirements specification modules, roundtrip data import and export, electronic signatures, baselines, and customizable requirements views with multi-level traceability.

