The IBM Engineering Requirements Management DOORS® family offerings include the original DOORS product, as well as DOORS Next.
Our solutions use the power of AI to improve the quality of engineering requirements as you write them and help optimize communication and collaboration among teams and stakeholders to maximize productivity and quality. It enables you to capture, trace, analyze and manage changes to requirements while maintaining compliance to regulations and standards. With IBM’s Requirements solutions, you can improve the management of project scope and cost throughout your organization and supply chain.
Better products through better requirements management
Capture, trace and analyze requirements for complex products and systems. Take control of your project costs with change and configuration management built directly into the requirements tool.
Manage traceability from requirements through testing, including engineering artifacts and software, across the entire product development lifecycle.
Minimize risk and improve performance to help your teams reduce development costs, accelerate time to market and lower the cost of quality.
Reuse valuable engineering work by effectively managing product versions and variants. Create a baseline that enables consistent evolution of data across engineering disciplines. Use the baseline across variants and programs to maximize productivity and quality.
Increase collaboration and project agility through concurrent editing, automated versioning and effective prioritization. Access requirements databases in real time across multiple users without conflict or disruption.
Drive software and systems engineering through the management of requirements in all forms of engineering domains, including systems engineering, agile, lean, SAFe®, continuous engineering and DevOps.
A scalable web based solution to optimize communication and collaboration among teams and stakeholders to maximize productivity and quality. It enables you to capture, trace, analyze and manage changes to requirements while maintaining compliance to regulations and standards. With DOORS Next, you can improve the management of project scope and cost throughout your organization and supply chain.
DOORS is a proven requirement management solution which has been successfully used by teams in complex, high-compliance, systems engineering programs in all industrial sectors for several decades. It provides mature capabilities, such as structured requirements specification modules, roundtrip data import and export, electronic signatures, baselines, and customizable requirements views with multi-level traceability.
