The global automotive market is pivoting rapidly to the design, development, and manufacture of electric vehicles to satisfy consumer demand for sustainable transportation – and, of course, to meet increasingly stringent emission controls. As a key supplier to leading industry brands including Volkswagen, Daimler-Benz, BMW and General Motors, Bury Group faces a new and expanding list of requirements.

To match the pace of change, the company constantly seeks to adapt and enhance its manufacturing and control systems as quickly as possible while maintaining exceptionally high quality. BURY follows multiple industry standards such IATF 16949, ISO26262 and ASPICE, and optimizes its entire development lifecycle to achieve best-practice operations. In addition, to meet the growing expectations of the market and OEM customers, the company is implementing systems related to cyber-security software and functional-safety requirements within its products.

Mariusz Bielawa, Chief Information Officer, BURY, says, “Our strategy is to employ a holistic approach across all our development processes. The objectives are to improve our overall productivity, enhance our engineering quality, and achieve greater sustainability through reduced rework, fewer resources, and virtual modelling to replace physical prototypes.”

However, as the company grew, BURY’s existing engineering lifecycle management system was unable to keep pace, and did not offer sufficient functionality.

“To deliver the best solutions and products – both hardware and software - to our highly demanding clients, we wanted to ensure that our complex processes and development cycles run smoothly, quickly, and correctly to the highest standards,” explains Bielawa.

To assist the search for an enhanced solution, BURY engaged SmarterProcess, an IBM Business Partner. SmarterProcess specializes in consulting and technology services, including test automation, requirements management, quality management, integrated application development cycle, DevOps, and application deployment automation.