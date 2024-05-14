What does it take to construct two 9-kilometre long rail tunnels, five underground stations, a train-tram interchange and dedicated control centres to support 55 kilometres of high capacity signalling? And deliver it all on time, on budget and while working within a bustling metropolitan area of 4.8 million people?

It takes coordinating nearly 7,000 construction workers and hundreds of civil engineers, archaeologists and electricians; ongoing collaboration among a consortium of contractors to deliver multiple work packages; and timely communication between numerous stakeholders, utility providers and alliances.

This is the Metro Tunnel Project, an AUD 11 billion infrastructure development program that will, upon completion, transform Melbourne's rail network into an international-style metro system. The project scope is so large that construction is divided into four key packages of works: early works, tunnel and stations, rail systems and rail infrastructure. Since the Project’s launch in early 2015, thousands of workers and civil engineers have already logged millions of hours.

When it comes to requirements management, this is no place for spreadsheets. To keep everyone and everything on track, Rail Projects Victoria (RPV)—the Victorian government body responsible for overseeing every aspect of the massively complex project—required a considerably more advanced solution.

Marc Chadwick, Manager, System Architecture, Integration and Assurance at RPV, explains: “With the Metro Tunnel Project, it’s up to our packages and contractors to discharge the project requirements. We needed a tool to manage the complexity, a collaborative environment where the contractors can update and share required information in a protected way and to allow the whole project to be pieced together and form a consolidated view.

“Without the proper tools, all of our contractors would be using their own methods, so it could take weeks to process that information—which then puts you weeks behind the actual state of the work.”

In addition to increasing collaboration and avoiding data silos, RPV needed to mitigate the risks that can stem from interfacing requirements and dependencies across multidisciplinary teams and contractors. “When multiple packages are involved, there are a lot of interdependencies between them,” says Mr Chadwick. “If a contractor proposes or initiates a change, it’s important to readily understand how that change could impact the overall project.”