Deliver higher-quality systems and software faster with trustworthy modelling, seamless simulation, production code generation, and digital thread across domains.
IBM® Engineering Rhapsody® (Rational Rhapsody) and its family of products offers a proven solution for modeling and systems design activities that allows you to manage the complexity many organizations face with product and systems development. Rhapsody is part of the IBM Engineering portfolio that provides a collaborative design development, and test environment for systems engineers that supports UML, SysML, UAF as well as AUTOSAR import and export capabilities. The solution also allows for control of defense frameworks (DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM) and helps accelerate industry standards such as DO-178, DO-178B/C and ISO 26262.
Get continuous validation through rapid simulation, prototyping and execution to address errors earlier when they are less costly to fix.
Share, collaborate and review your engineering lifecycle artifacts created with Engineering Rhapsody or design tools, like Mathworks Simulink, with the extended engineering team.
Streamline the design experience with a modern UX that enables you to tailor the tool interface to your specific needs and preferences, facilitating easier model visualization.
An embedded and real-time agile software engineering environment with full application generation for C++, C, Java and Ada (including MISRA-C and MISRA-C++).
A low-cost integrated software engineering environment to graphically architect C++, C or Java™ applications using UML.
A cloud native, web based solution built on SysML V2 for systems engineering teams.
A low-cost systems engineering environment that lets you analyze and elaborate requirements, make architecture trade-offs and document designs.
All the capabilities of Architect for Systems Engineers, plus allows you to prototype, simulate and execute designs for early validation.