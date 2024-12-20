Home

IBM Engineering Rhapsody

Deliver higher-quality systems and software faster with trustworthy modelling, seamless simulation, production code generation, and digital thread across domains.

Get to know the new Rhapsody Systems Engineering , built to support SysML V2!

Proven Modeling Solution

IBM® Engineering Rhapsody® (Rational Rhapsody) and its family of products offers a proven solution for modeling and systems design activities that allows you to manage the complexity many organizations face with product and systems development. Rhapsody is part of the IBM Engineering portfolio that provides a collaborative design development, and test environment for systems engineers that supports UML, SysML, UAF as well as AUTOSAR import and export capabilities. The solution also allows for control of defense frameworks (DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM) and helps accelerate industry standards such as DO-178, DO-178B/C and ISO 26262.
IBM Engineering MBSE product demo video
Unleashing the power of systems design in product development

Features

Analyze project Accelerate design to implementation Automate reviews & documentation Prototype & validate early Agile real-time engineering Integrate AUTOSAR standard
Benefits Offers continuous validation

Get continuous validation through rapid simulation, prototyping and execution to address errors earlier when they are less costly to fix.

 

 Collaborate with your engineering team

Share, collaborate and review your engineering lifecycle artifacts created with Engineering Rhapsody or design tools, like Mathworks Simulink, with the extended engineering team.

 Ease of use

Streamline the design experience with a modern UX that enables you to tailor the tool interface to your specific needs and preferences, facilitating easier model visualization.

 

Software design Systems design

ASTRI reduced development costs by 30%
Get started with a free trial or book a meeting with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Engineering Rhapsody.

