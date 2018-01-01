Platform Services are the foundation that drives hybrid cloud transformation across enterprises. They enables fast, secure and enterprise-scale adoption of hybrid cloud, which helps businesses advance on their transformation journeys. Powered by AI, IBM's Platform Services provides:
Learn how platform engineering accelerates TTM
Bring greater efficiency, resiliency and agility into your application platform environment by taking advantage of automation, DevOps, AIOps and enhanced security to boost application performance, drive efficiencies and reduce costs.
Foster innovation by gaining observability into your applications, processes, data and application platform estate using AI and machine-learning-led insights to transform siloed, inefficient workflows for increased throughput and business performance.
Enable growth and elevate experience through talent transformation and continued infusion of new technologies and ways of working, laying the foundation for modernized IT.
Upgraded flight experiences fueled by hybrid cloud.
IBM used generative AI to transform Masters data into AI-powered narration and insight about every shot, from every player, on every hole.
Learn how Nordcloud, an IBM company, helped Finnair's complete cloud migration in just 7 months.
In this re:Invent session, discover how IBM Consulting platform services natively integrate with AWS services such as Amazon CloudWatch, AWS X-Ray, Amazon DevOps Guru, Amazon Lex, and AWS Systems Manager. See a demo of how IBM Consulting platform services on AWS helped J&J detect end-to-end user transactions across complex and hybrid application environments causing performance issues and then issue an automated remediation response.
