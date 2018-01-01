Home Consulting Platform Engineering Services Platform services
Providing a platform that aligns IT cloud infrastructure business goals and customer expectations
IBM Platform Services
Achieve better Cloud outcomes with a Hybrid by Design approach based on Gen AI-infused assets and automation

Platform Services are the foundation that drives hybrid cloud transformation across enterprises. They enables fast, secure and enterprise-scale adoption of hybrid cloud, which helps businesses advance on their transformation journeys. Powered by AI, IBM's Platform Services provides:

  • A set of assets and capabilities to build and manage solutions and applications across a hybrid multicloud ecosystem
  • A platform for clients to host their applications and business processes, leaving them free to focus on building new innovations
  • Specialized services for DevSecOps, AIOps and IT Automation, ServiceNow and Platform Engineering

Learn how platform engineering accelerates TTM

Benefits Accelerate

Bring greater efficiency, resiliency and agility into your application platform environment by taking advantage of automation, DevOps, AIOps and enhanced security to boost application performance, drive efficiencies and reduce costs.

 Innovate

Foster innovation by gaining observability into your applications, processes, data and application platform estate using AI and machine-learning-led insights to transform siloed, inefficient workflows for increased throughput and business performance.

 Elevate

Enable growth and elevate experience through talent transformation and continued infusion of new technologies and ways of working, laying the foundation for modernized IT.
Case studies Delta Air Lines

Upgraded flight experiences fueled by hybrid cloud.

 IBM at the Masters

IBM used generative AI to transform Masters data into AI-powered narration and insight about every shot, from every player, on every hole.

 Finnair

Learn how Nordcloud, an IBM company, helped Finnair's complete cloud migration in just 7 months.

 Johnson & Johnson

In this re:Invent session, discover how IBM Consulting platform services natively integrate with AWS services such as Amazon CloudWatch, AWS X-Ray, Amazon DevOps Guru, Amazon Lex, and AWS Systems Manager. See a demo of how IBM Consulting platform services on AWS helped J&J detect end-to-end user transactions across complex and hybrid application environments causing performance issues and then issue an automated remediation response.
Co-create with IBM Garage ™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more
IBM’s cost optimization strategies helped us right size our provisioning of cloud services resulting in seven figure savings. — Dennis Self CEO of Acoustic
