When the COVID-19 pandemic began, air travel came to a halt. For Delta Air Lines, one of the world’s oldest airlines in operation, two things became clear. One, the airline needed to respond to the economic realities of the time. And two, once the pandemic came to an end it would need to quickly get new, premium customer experiences off the ground.

Both directions needed the support of more than 90,000 front line employees. And all of them needed different tools and insights to be able to go the extra mile for Delta’s valued customers. Accomplishing that meant that a transformation was required to enable technology solutions to be delivered faster, and in a more secure, reliable and scalable way.