Hole Insights

IBM watsonx Unlocking the mysteries of Augusta National IBM uses watsonx to manage the entire lifecycle of generative AI models that instantly reveal the risks and rewards for every shot on every hole at the Masters. The moment a shot comes to rest, the x, y, and z coordinates are captured, compared against years of historical data, and a Hole Insight is generated in the Masters app. The data curation, training and ongoing governance of the AI model is all managed on the IBM watsonx data and AI platform. Read the CEO’s Guide to Generative AI Learn more about watsonx