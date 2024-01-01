Where you see golf, we see data. And with the help of watsonx, IBM is using generative AI to transform Masters data into AI-powered narration and insight about every shot, from every player, on every hole. We invite you to see what we see, in the 2024 Masters app.
Hole Insights with watsonx
AI Narration
The Masters digital platform
Securing the Masters
Hole Insights
IBM watsonx
Unlocking the mysteries of Augusta National
IBM uses watsonx to manage the entire lifecycle of generative AI models that instantly reveal the risks and rewards for every shot on every hole at the Masters. The moment a shot comes to rest, the x, y, and z coordinates are captured, compared against years of historical data, and a Hole Insight is generated in the Masters app. The data curation, training and ongoing governance of the AI model is all managed on the IBM watsonx data and AI platform.
AI Narration
IBM watsonx
Giving the action a voice
More than 20,000 video clips in the Masters app are narrated —in both English and Spanish—by a generative AI model that's trained to speak the specific language of this tournament. A sand trap is a “bunker.” The rough is the “second cut.” And golf fans are “patrons.” To ensure the accuracy and reliability of AI Narration throughout the tournament, the AI model is monitored by watsonx.governance.
IBV Study
Explore the details of the Masters championship approach to next-level digital experiences.
The Masters digital platform
Hybrid cloud
Open and flexible
The Masters digital infrastructure runs workloads across multiple clouds from multiple vendors. This “hybrid by design” architecture—enabled by Red Hat OpenShift—increases flexibility, accelerates innovation and scales the impact of data and AI.
Securing the Masters
IBM Security
Detect and protect
To safeguard the Masters digital platform from a wide variety and high volume of threats, IBM uses sophisticated attack surface management and security information and event management solutions. Randori Recon scans the entire network for potential vulnerabilities before the tournament begins. And QRadar Suite performs triage on incoming threats, identifying significant security events and recommending effective responses.
AI for business
The AI capabilities found in the Masters app are also being used to generate business outcomes for a variety of IBM clients around the world.
Read how others are using watsonx
