Benefits

Manage compliance The ability to create bi-directional links between all artifacts, such as requirements, models and tests allows users to demonstrate compliance to standards such as DO-178B/C and Automotive SPICE.

Combined server for managing models and code Enabling development teams to simplify the setup, administration and version management of their development artifacts.

Accelerate development through collaboration Enabling multiple users to access and work on the same model, supporting standard agile configuration management practices.

View models on the web Enabling Rhapsody Models to be published to the web so that they can be viewed by reviewers or non-Rhapsody-users, without needing Rhapsody.

Web-based linking Enabling non-Rhapsody-users to create bi-directional links between requirements, work items and tests — without needing Rhapsody.